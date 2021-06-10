The Sandman season 1: Netflix unveils behind the scenes first look

Netflix has unveiled a first look at The Sandman season 1.

In a brand-new teaser clip shared by Netflix Geeked, fans finally get their first behind-the-scenes glimpse.

Gwendoline Christie is playing the devil himself in the new adaptation.

In the new teaser clip, the former Game of Thrones star appears on the set of the forthcoming show.

“I read the Sandman graphic novels so I knew that I simply had to be involved in this project because something truly unique was going to happen,” she says.

“The sets are vast. A great amount of detail and care has been put into how it’s being brought to life.”

Her co-star Tom Sturridge also calls himself an “obsessive Sandman fan” and adds that the show is “being made for people who love Sandman by people who love Sandman”.

Along with Tom and Gwendoline, the show features stars including Charles Dance, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Stephen Fry, and Jenna Coleman.

In addition, legendary Brit Stephen Fry will play a character called Gilbert.

Tom Sturridge plays the main character (Credit: Netflix)

What is The Sandman season 1 about?

The Sandman is an American comic book series created by Neil Gaiman.

At its core, it tells the story of Morpheus, an ancient creature who is responsible for our dreams.

He lives in a realm called The Dreaming, where he tends to the dreams of beings across the universe.

However, sometimes his job brings him to earth. When here, he spends time helping dreams come to fruition, sometimes good, sometimes bad and sometimes ugly.

Wonder Woman screenwriter Allan Heinberg will serve as the showrunner while Neil is acting as a producer.

Speaking about the upcoming series, Neil recently said: “I’m so grateful to the actors and to all of The Sandman collaborators — Netflix, Warner Bros., DC, to Allan Heinberg and David Goyer, and the legions of crafters and geniuses on the show — for making the wildest of all my dreams into reality.”

Shooting began late last year and it still hasn’t completely wrapped.

As a result, there is currently no word on when the series will air.

However, it’s expected to be the very tail-end of 2021 or early 2022.

