The Rig starring Martin Compston finally has a start date – and we have a first look at the thriller.

The Amazon Prime Video series sees Martin play oil rig worker Fulmer.

When the time comes for Fulmer and his colleagues to return to land, mysterious forces stand in their way of ever making it home.

Sounds enticing, right?

Read on for our first look at The Rig, plus a run-through of the stellar cast – and that all-important start date.

What is Martin Compston drama The Rig about?

The Rig is a mysterious thriller which follows the crew of the Kinloch Bravo oil rig as they prepare to return to land, but have to fight for their survival instead.

A supernatural fog cuts off all communication with the shore and leaves them stranded in the fierce North Sea.

There is no rescue coming and supplies are running low and it’s up to rig boss Magnus to try and guide his already fractured crew through the crisis.

But as Pictor Energy company rep Rose pushes to uncover the truth about the unnatural forces working against them, tensions and paranoia rise and the only question left is: will they ever get back home?

Amazon teased: “When the crew finally discover the scale of the power they have awoken, they realise the greatest danger is not just to them, but to all those they’ve left behind on land.”

Who is in the cast of The Rig?

Martin Compston leads as rig employee Fulmer Hamilton. He is, of course, best known for his roles in Line of Duty, Traces and Vigil.

And he’s not the only Line of Duty star joining the cast of The Rig!

Mark Bonnar also stars as Deck Foreman Alwyn Evans. He played the crooked cop Mike Dryden in the second series of the BBC crime drama.

The Shetland star also appears in the ITVX drama Litvinenko.

Criminal: UK actress Rochenda Sandall plays Medic Cat Braithwaite. She also appeared in Line of Duty as organised crime baddie Lisa McQueen.

Richard Pepple also stars in The Rig, he appeared along with Rochenda in the fifth series of Line of Duty as Central Police Officer PS Kyle Ferringham.

One other Line of Duty star also features in the show, Owen Teale! He played Chief Constable Philip Osborne, one of the big suspects for being the infamous ‘H’.

Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen plays rig boss Magnus Macmillan. You might also recognise him from the Ruth Wilson series Mrs Wilson.

Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire also stars as energy rep Rose.

Calvin Demba, who you might recognise as Andy Okonkwo from Life, is Drill Hand Baz Roberts.

Abraham Popoola, Emun Elliott and Molly Vevers also star.

The Rig start date: Where was it filmed?

The Rig is the first Amazon Original Series filmed exclusively in Scotland.

It was filmed on an oil rig in Scotland and at FirstStage Studios, a new Scottish film and TV studio space in Edinburgh.

The start date for The Rig has been pushed back quite a few times, but we finally have a date now!

The Rig launches on January 6 2023 on Amazon Prime Video.

Prime members will be able to watch all episodes of The Rig on the Prime Video app.

How many episodes of The Rig are there?

There are 6 episodes in total of The Rig.

By the sounds of it, we’ll be binging all six in one go!

Is there a trailer?

There is a trailer for The Rig, that you can watch belo.

It shows Kinloch Bravo rig employees preparing for their journey home, but a power outage gets in the way.

Mark Bonnar‘s character Alwyn says: “If we keep punching holes in the earth, eventually it’s going to punch back.”

The fog begins to take over as we see the crew continue to fall apart, with scenes of fire, rain and explosions!

This is shaping up to be an exciting thriller, and we can’t wait to see more…

Of course, Martin will be on screen in Mayflies before that, when it drops on the BBC at the end of the month.

