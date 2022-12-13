The BBC has offered a glimpse of Mayflies with a series of first-look images of the new Martin Compston drama.

The two-part drama has been adapted by Andrea Gibb from Andrew O’Hagan’s acclaimed novel of the same name.

It is also directed by Rialto’s Peter Mackie Burns, so we already know that’s it’s going to be good!

So, what can we expect from the new drama series?

Mayflies will air on BBC One later this month (Credit: BBC)

BBC releases first-look images of Mayflies

Set and filmed in Scotland, the new BBC series Mayflies tells the heartbreaking story of two childhood best friends on the cusp of adulthood.

Everyone has that one friend like Tully Dawson, who defines your life and is the highlight of your childhood.

The new series follows the life-defining friendship between Tully and Jimmy, both as adults and as young lads growing up in the 1980s.

In the summer of 1986, Jimmy ignited a powerful friendship with Tully in a small Scottish town that would change their lives forever.

They forged a strong bond based on music, films and the rebel spirit.

With school over and the world of their working-class fathers before them, Tully and Jimmy decide to go on a magical weekend in Manchester and make a vow to go at life differently.

However, 30 years later, Tully receives the worst kind of news and a request that will test their lifelong friendship.

According to the BBC: “Mayflies is a memorial to youth’s euphoria and to every day tragedy. A tender goodbye to an old union, it discovers the joy and the costs of love.”

Gaynor Homes, the BBC Drama Commissioning Editor, also said: “Mayflies an intimate and devastating portrait of male friendship that manages to be both life-affirming and heartbreaking.

“And we’re delighted to have assembled an outstanding lead cast and creative team to bring it from page to screen.”

Mayflies stars Tony Curran and Martin Compston (Credit: BBC)

Mayflies stars Martin Compston

The new BBC series stars Line of Duty‘s Martin Compston and Underworld: Evolution star Tony Curran as best friends Tully and Jimmy.

In the new images, a bearded Martin can be seen sporting glasses and a striped shirt as Tully’s friend Jimmy.

Tony Curran can also be spotted staring ominously into the distance, while wearing a thick black coat.

We can’t wait to see what’s in store for the two best friends, Tully and Jimmy!

Rian Gordon and Tom Glynn-Carney play young Tully and Jimmy in Mayflies (Credit: BBC)

Alongside Martin and Tony stars After Life’s Ashley Jensen as Anna, as well as Showtrial’s Tracy Ifeachor as Iona.

Tom Glynn-Carney will also be playing a young Tully and Vigil star Ran Gordon will appear as young Jimmy.

Rounding off the cast are Elaine C Smith as Barbara, Shauna Macdonald as Fiona, Cal MacAninch as Tibbs and Colin McCredie as Scott.

Mayflies airs on BBC One, BBC Scotland and BBC iPlayer at 9pm on December 28 and 29.

