The Pact with Julie Hesmondhalgh is a new crime drama coming to BBC One very soon – and now we have some first-look images.

Julie and an ensemble cast full of familiar faces star in the six-part series.

But what’s it about and what do the images show?

The Pact is coming soon to BBC One (Credit: BBC)

What is The Pact with Julie Hesmondhalgh all about?

The BBC says that the drama tells the story of a group of friends who have to deal with a sudden death and a “web of lies”.

When a young brewery boss is found dead, a chain of events is triggered that draws four of his employees – Anna, Nancy, Louie and Cat – into a fragile pact of silence, bound by a secret that will change their lives forever.

It looks as though it’s going to be a tense affair, and first-look images confirm that the group face enormous pressure to keep the secrets they’re hiding.

There are some familiar faces in The Pact (Credit: BBC)

Who else stars in The Pact?

Former Corrie star Julie, 51, leads a strong ensemble cast in the drama.

Alongside Julie is Breaking Bad, The Missing and Traces star Laura Fraser.

Keeping Faith star Eiry Thomas and Ordinary Lies actress Heledd Gwynn also appear.

Not content with that, there’s also a supporting cast full of familiar faces.

Eddie Marsan, Aneurin Bernard, Abbie Hern, The Crown’s Mark Lewis-Jones and Adrian Edmondson are all in the series.

Julie in The Pact (Credit: BBC)

When is The Pact on?

The BBC says that the drama will be on sometime this month.

However, because the corporation has released first-look images now suggests that it really is just around the corner.

When fans saw Julie in the first-look images, they couldn’t hide their excitement.

One said on Twitter: “Anything Julie H is acting in and I’m in.”

Another wrote: “This looks and sounds great – can’t wait to see it.”