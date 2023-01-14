The Masked Singer UK continues this weekend with another set of exciting performances.

And, after finally seeing the full line-up of characters perform, fans are now full of theories about who is behind all of the masks!

Some big reveals have already been made.

Footballing legend Chris Kamara was revealed as Ghost and Lulu was revealed as Piece of Cake.

So who are all the characters that are left and who do fans think are under the masks?

Here’s what fans are thinking as they try to work out the clues and voices alongside judges Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Rita Ora.

Here are all The Masked Singer 2023 character theories…

There are a lot of theories about Otter (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer UK fan theories: Otter

Otter is one character who has received a LOT of discussion, as fans think superstar Kate Bush could be hiding under Otter’s mask.

Kate Bush rose to fame in the late 1970s, with her debut single Wuthering Heights’ reaching number one on the charts when she was just 19 years old.

The star received a new flurry of younger fans last summer when her hit song Running Up That Hill featured prominently in Stranger Things and topped the charts once again.

If you’ve seen Otter’s performance, there is no doubt that the voice is pretty similar to the star.

Kate hasn’t made a lot of public appearances in recent years, but fans think she may be returning to the spotlight after her success with Stranger Things.

One viewer tweeted: “I’m 100% certain that my lord and saviour Kate Bush is NOT dressing up as an otter in an ITV singing competition, but I’ve started watching just in case.”

Another shared: “It can’t be but also…it just sounds like how you would think she would sound.”

Jonathan Ross theorised that it might be Pauline McLynn aka Mrs Doyle from Father Ted. And some fans agreed: “I think that #Otter is Mrs Doyle from Father Ted.”

Could it really be chart-topping legend Kate Bush? We’ll have to wait and see…

Fawn is another character who has attracted a lot of theories (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer 2023 theories: Fawn

Fawn is another character who has received a lot of discussion theories.

Fawn sang Tale as Old as Time from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

One fan said: “I have listened to it like 30 times because that voice was driving me insane and I’ve worked it out. FAWN IS DELTA GOODREM!”

There was a clue about Sandy, and Australian singer Delta Goodrem is due to play Olivia Newton-John in a new biopic series, so it seems likely.

There was another clue about Fawn asking for five sugars, which led fans to believe she might be a member of the Sugababes.

One fan said: “Fawn could well be Heidi from Sugababes?”

Another fan agreed, adding: “Fawn is Heidi from the Sugababes and I won’t hear any arguments to the contrary.”

Seems like Fawn is still throwing fans off for now.

Do you have any ideas on who Jacket Potato could be? (Credit: ITV)

Jacket Potato

There are two popular theories around the identity of Jacket Potato which have divided fans.

While a lot of fans think the obvious answer for Jacket Potato is former Bake Off host and comedian Matt Lucas (who famously sang Thank You Baked Potato), others disagree.

One fan wrote: “I’m thinking Matt Lucas is Jacket Potato.”

But lots of viewers think Jacket Potato’s voice sounded a lot like EastEnders star Shane Ritchie.

One viewer took to social media with their theory: “Jacket Potato is obviously Shane Richie right?!

“It sounds just like him. Plus the clue said something about him having a collection and doesn’t he collect vintage toys?”

Lots of fans agreed that the singer sounds like the soap star: “Jacket Potato sounds like Shane Ritchie to me!”

Others highlighted that Jacket Potato also sounds a lot like Brian Conley.

What do you think? Is it the Bake Off host or an EastEnders star?

The Masked Singer contestant Pigeon performed No Scrubs by TLC (Credit: ITV)

Pigeon

Pigeon is another character who has divided fans as viewers can’t seem to pin down who it is!

Actress and comedian Catherine Tate is one celeb who has been theorised as hiding under the Pigeon costume.

Pigeon is dressed as an old lady, leading fans to think it’s pointing towards her elderly character from her sketch show.

The Masked Singer revealed a clue that related Pigeon to art, and one fan said: “Life imitates art… art at the Tate Gallery perhaps?”

Another viewer tweeted: “Could pigeon be Catherine Tate… but am I bothered?”

While Catherine Tate seems to be the most popular theory, some fans are suspicious that Gemma Collins might be the singer under the mask!

Fans are convinced Phoenix is a very famous actor (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer UK theories: Phoenix

All the clues about Phoenix revolved around someone who has come back from the dead.

This led many fans (and judge Jonathan Ross) to theorise that it could be David Tennant, who famously played a character known for coming back from the dead – Doctor Who.

One fan said: “I think David Tennant is a good call for Phoenix.“

But other viewers think it’s a different Doctor Who actor.

This viewer took to Twitter to theorise: “Phoenix is John Simm.

“His character of the Master in Doctor Who regenerated into and from him. He played a detective that died and come back to life in Life in Mars.”

Another fan agreed: “Phoenix is John Simm, I’m calling it now!”

It seems like we’ll have to see Phoenix perform again before viewers figure out who this star is…

Rhino made fans emotional with their performance (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer 2023 theories: Rhino

Rhino delivered an emotional performance of Snow Patrol’s Chasing Cars.

And a lot of fans think they recognised the voice as Charlie Simpson from Busted.

One fan said: “Convinced the Rhino is Charlie from busted and I can’t be told otherwise.”

Another fan was in agreement, tweeting: “If Rhino from #TheMaskedSinger isn’t Charlie Simpson from Busted then my stalkery years of teenage obsession were for nothing.”

Other fans recognised the voice as singer James Arthur.

One fan took to social media and said: “Don’t even need to hear any of the clues to know that is 110% James Arthur as Rhino. SO obvious.”

However, James recently took to Twitter to say: “For all those theorising, I am not the Rhino on #MaskedSingerUK it’s probably Lewis Capaldi.”

Is he just trying to throw us off? We can’t wait to find out…

The Masked Singer contestant Rubbish has also divided fans (Credit: ITV)

Rubbish

Rubbish has divided a lot of fans after their performance of Let Me Entertain You by Robbie Williams.

While the character’s red, blue, yellow and green theme reminded a lot of fans of JLS, they couldn’t pin down who from JLS!

One viewer tweeted: “I thought Rubbish was a member of JLS but this voice doesn’t sound like any of them.”

Another agreed, adding “Rubbish is definitely one of JLS.”

One JLS member has stood out, with a lot of fans wondering if it’s Marvin Humes: “Rubbish = Marvin?”

Rubbish faced Piece of Cake in the sing-off so we didn’t find out their identity, but could they be revealed as a JLS star?

Who is Jellyfish?

Jellyfish performed Sweet Child of Mine and is another character that fans can’t seem to pin down.

A clue about “me shell” led a lot of fans to reckon it’s a celeb named Michelle.

Some of the most popular Michelle’s in the running include Drag Queen’s Michelle Visage: “Jellyfish is 1000% Michelle Visage.”

Other viewers think Jellyfish might be Scottish singer Michelle McManus: “Hear me out. Could #JellyFish be Michelle McManus???”

Looks like it’s going to be a while until Jellyfish’s identity is uncovered!

Do you agree with this fan theory about Knitting? (Credit: ITV)

Knitting

Knitting sang Becky Hill’s Remember and is a character who is once again dividing fans.

But one popular theory is that Knitting is Claire Richards from Steps.

One fan said: “I think Knitting is Claire from Steps trying to sing with an accent… It HAS to be.“

Another fan is pretty confident about the theory: “Knitting is ABSOLUTELY Claire Richards and she already deserves to win.”

Some fans think Claire is trying to mask her singing voice with an accent: “I think Knitting is pretty unmistakably Claire Richards, but trying to do a week one pare back of her vocals.”

Do you think the clues point to Claire?

Cat & Mouse have caused a lot of fans theorising (Credit: ITV)

Read more: The Masked Singer UK fans all make same complaint about judges as Piece of Cake is unmasked

The Masked Singer UK theories: Cat & Mouse

Fans cannot figure out who the show’s first duo are!

They performed a duet performance of Anything You Can Do I Can Do Better by Doris Day and Robert Goulert.

Some guesses include “Bradley Walsh and Jenny from The Chase?” and “John Torode & Lisa Faulkner”.

But no one seems to be sure who is behind the masks of this duo yet!

Martin Kemp and his wife Shirlie are another pair who have received quite a few guesses: “Cat & Mouse are Martin & Shirley Kemp!”

Will the duo’s next performance lead to more theories? We hope so!

The Masked Singer continues Saturday, January 14 at 7pm on ITV1. Episodes are available to watch on ITVX after airing.

