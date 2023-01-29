The Masked Singer UK fans all make same complaint about ‘fake’ judges as Pigeon is unmasked

Fans of The Masked Singer UK have been left frustrated with the judges, believing they are ‘pretending’ not to know who is behind the masks.

Last night saw Pigeon unmasked and revealed to be comedian Katherine Ryan.

But it was Rhino who had viewers tearing their hair out as they believe it is ‘obvious’ who it is.

The judges have left fans raging on The Masked Singer UK (Credit: ITV/Bandicoot)

Masked Singer fans complain about the judges

Fans watching at home are convinced the judges, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross, are faking their guesses.

“Once again the judges are pretending they don’t know who this is GIVE ME STRENGTH,” shouted one.

Another added: “Do the judges on Masked Singer UK just say random names when it’s OBVIOUS who the person inside is?”

“Are the judges are told to pretend that they don’t know who is behind the mask?” asked someone else

Someone else said: “Do the judges deliberately say ridiculous suggestions for entertainment value? Because some of these are absolutely insane, borderline annoying.”

“I can’t keep watching the judges fail to connect the dots to bands that ruled my childhood!!” said another.

One more raged: “That the judges can’t tell that Charlie Simpson is Rhino suggests either fakery or stupidity. It’s never been so obvious. One of the most awesome and distinctive voices around.”

Who is Rhino? (Credit: ITV/Bandicoot TV)

Who is Rhino on The Masked Singer UK?

Despite viewers being frustrated but the judges guesses, it seems there is a divide amongst fans over who Rhino actually is!

Most people are certain it is Charlie Simpson of Busted fame.

However, many others believe it to be James Arthur.

Either way, they think the judges are rubbish for not guessing either man!

Katherine Ryan was Pigeon! (Credit: ITV/Bandicoot)

Pigeon unmasked

Last night (Saturday January 29) saw Pigeon’s identity revealed.

She was revealed to be comedian and actress Katherine Ryan.

On taking part Katherine said: “I can only do a sort of Essex accent because I watch so much reality TV.”

Katherine continued, “You can’t tell my daughter anything because she’d spill it to her whole school so she’ll be finding out with everyone else. We watch the show together.”

And Katherine later shared a video to her social media of her daughter finding out her mum was behind the mask.

Read more: Davina McCall remembers final moments with her sister before her death

The Masked Singer continues next Saturday night at 7pm on ITV and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.