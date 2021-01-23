All eight remaining celebrities on The Masked Singer took to the stage tonight before John Thompson revealed himself as Bush Baby.

The judges were all stunned to see the comedian and actor behind the cutest disguise in the competition – even though Jonathan Ross had suspected him?

Why did John Thompson want to be Bush Baby?

But what made the Cold Feet star want to do the show?

“I decided to take on the challenge because I’d originally been asked the year before but I was in the middle of filming Cold Feet,” he said.

“So, when the opportunity arose again, I decided to go for it.”

Bush Baby took it off and John Thompson appeared! (Credit: ITV)

And John’s not had the easiest time keeping it secret, revealing: “The only people who knew where my partner, my ex-wife and my agent who booked me on the show.

“In regards to explaining trips to London, I just pretended it was for existing work that I already did.”

MASKED SINGER SECRECY

And he’s also shed some light on how much secrecy goes into the filming, adding: “We were picked up by the driver who had signed an NDA.

“And as we drew closer to the studio we had to don a mask, gloves and a sweatshirt with don’t speak to me on it so nobody could guess our identity.

“Trips from the dressing room to studio also incorporated full disguise.”

John loved doing The Masked Singer but was very hot inside his costume! (Credit: ITV)

John hopes his character was a hit with kids watching as well as the grown-ups, admitting: “I guess it’s the big eyes. Another added cute factor is that he is dressed in a baby grow.

“I had a say in my costume. I had a choice of three and this one just spoke to me.”

He conceded the whole experience was very strange, adding: “The heat inside the costume was unbearable.”

It’s not put him off wearing it again though as he revealed: “I would like to wear my costume at a wedding or a funeral.”

Speaking about the judges, he said: “There were some very strange guesses from Rishi Sunak to Gino D’Acampo.

“I put on an Australian accent to deliberately confuse them.”

So, who is behind the other seven masked characters? Honestly, the longer it goes on the less sure we are of who’s behind the disguises!

Read more: Is Nana Munchetty behind the Harlequin costume?

