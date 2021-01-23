Masked Singer viewers think BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty is Harlequin.

The breakfast TV presenter, 45, was missing from today’s show (January 23) and viewers quickly put two and two together.

As a result, they’re convinced that Naga is in the hit ITV singing competition.

Is Naga Harlequin? (Credit SplashNews.com)

Has Naga been filming The Masked Singer?

Naga recently took a new job on BBC Radio Five Live, and now only presents BBC Breakfast from Thursday to Saturday.

However, she was conspicuously missing from the TV this morning.

Racheal Burden stepped in to replace her.

But that didn’t stop fans from thinking they knew the reason why she wasn’t on screen this morning.

I think Harlequin on #TheMaskedSingerUK is Naga Munchety from #BBCBreakfast — Liz Mytton (@lizmytton) January 16, 2021

What were the fan theories?

Despite the fact that The Masked Singer has finished filming, some fans were convinced that Naga is under the mask.

One said: “@BBCBreakfast it’s not a giveaway that @TVNaga01 is not there because she’s recording #TheMaskedSingerUK is it?”

“Will you be practising your next song for #TheMaskedSingerUK?” said another.

Rita Ora disagrees about the fan theory (Credit: ITV)

Why is Naga suspected of being on the show?

On last week’s show, Davina McCall guessed that Naga was underneath Harlequin’s mask.

However, fellow guest Rita Ora dismissed the idea, saying that “there’s no way that voice is breakfast news”.

Naga responded to Rita on her radio show by commenting: “We will not be saying whether or not I am Harlequin, that’s for the programme to continue and to keep you guessing.”

However, there was a further clue during the show.

A voiceover said: “I get up before the sun for work”.

