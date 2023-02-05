The Masked Singer viewers issue ITV the same plea as Stephen Mulhern makes appearance

The Masked Singer viewers were saying the same thing after Stephen Mulhern made his debut on the wacky ITV series.

Everyone’s favourite Saturday night smash-hit show was back on our TV screens last night (February 4).

Host Joel Dommett leads the latest episode, along with celeb detectives Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross.

However, the famous foursome were also joined by guest star and In For A Penny star Stephen Mulhern during the latest episode.

Stephen Mulhern on The Masked Singer

For the past couple of weeks, the panel have been scratching their heads trying to figure out who is behind the disguises.

So far, five celebs have been unveiled including last week’s Katherine Ryan as well as LuLu and Chris Kamara.

You were fantastic and you should be on Masked Singer every week.

And for the latest unmasking on The Masked Singer, Catchphrase presenter Stephen was on hand to offer his advice.

But it appears that the Saturday Night Takeaway star’s appearance left viewers issuing a plea to ITV bosses.

The Masked Singer viewers issue plea to Stephen

As Stephen shared his thoughts on the remaining characters, viewers rushed to Twitter to share their thoughts.

“Actually enjoyed seeing @StephenMulhern on @MaskedSingerUK – can we have him as a permanent panellist?” penned one fan.

Another gushed: “@StephenMulhern You were fantastic and you should be on Masked Singer every week.”

“You should keep him as a judge he’s good,” a third viewer commented.

A fourth agreed: “Leave Stephen on.”

“Stephen you’re thinking better than the regular judges they need you every week,” claimed someone else.

Who was unmasked on The Masked Dancer last night?

In last night’s explosive episode, we said goodbye to not one but two contestants.

Knitting was unmasked first after getting the fewest votes from the studio audience, and was revealed to be Claire Richards from Steps.

Many fans at home believed Claire was behind the mask with judges Davina and Stephen also guessing correctly.

Next up, Otter was unveiled as comedian and actress Daisy May Cooper.

The This England star said she loved every minute of the show, and admitted the real reason why she took part.

“I did this for my daughter Pip and because I needed the cash,” the comedian joked.

So what do you think of this story? Do you want to see Stephen as a regular on The Masked Singer?