Stephen Mulhern’s worrying admission about going through the ‘darkest of times’

TV favourite Stephen Mulhern has made no secret of the fact that he believes laughter is the best medicine.

The presenter has made his name thanks to his jokes, banter and light-hearted presenting style.

But behind the fun of his TV shows, Stephen has been through some tough times of his own.

In 2021 he opened up as he talked about making his show In For A Penny during the coronavirus pandemic.

Stephen Mulhern has ‘gone through bad, bad times’

He said: “I don’t think there’s anything better than having a good laugh or chuckling.

“I’ve been there, listen, I’ve gone through bad, bad times whether with family or friends and I know you can’t make a joke out of everything – and rightly so.

I’ve been there, listen, I’ve gone through bad, bad times.

“But in the darkest or weirdest of times, if someone can make you smile it does make you feel different.”

As well as In For A Penny, the comedian is known for shows like Catchphrase, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and Britain’s Got More Talent.

Stephen tipped for Deal Or No Deal

And if reports are to be believed, he will host a reboot of Deal Or No Deal.

Noel Edmonds had a huge hit with the show when it aired between 2005 and 2016.

Last month the Mirror reported that it was being resurrected, with Stephen tipped to host.

The star has apparently said before that he would love to present the iconic programme.

The publication quoted him as saying: “Would I love to host it? Yes, without fail.”

Stephen can be seen on The Masked Singer on Saturday (February 4), where he will be a guest judge.

It airs at 7pm on ITV.

