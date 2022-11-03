Stephen Mulhern defended by fans as he sparks backlash with ‘humiliating’ video

Stephen Mulhern has once again been pranking the nation and his Twitter fans have been defending him.

It is no surprise that recently Stephen has faced some backlash for a video that has been posted this week.

Stephen is a firm favourite with viewers and many recently defended him when Jemaine Jenas interviewed him on The One Show.

Has Stephen gone too far with his latest prank? (Credit: BBC)

Stephen Mulhern’s latest prank on Twitter

So what is all the fuss about? Stephen and his team marched into a supermarket and said to a kindly customer services lady: “Excuse me, we’ve been filming in your store but somebody has been blocking our van in”.

When she requested the registration, he answers “It’s NE1 4ABJ”.

A simple request when another customer has selfishly blocked you from leaving the car park one may think.

The lady switches on the microphone and announces to the whole store: “Can the owner of the car with the registration NE1 4ABJ please return to your vehicle? Thank you.”

Customer service at its best but little does she know she’s just been pranked by Stephen!

After a bit of deep digging into the exact car registration we can see that there is a definite sexual innuendo behind her simple announcement.

Stephen’s prank didn’t go down well with some people (Credit: ITV)

The debate

As usual, people took to Twitter to voice their opinions. Was this a harmless prank or did Stephen ‘humiliate’ this lady who was just trying to do her job?

One critic tweeted: “What a waste of time. Why make fun of the lady?”

Another echoed this statement tweeting: “That’s rude Steven not funny at all.”

One added: “Looking to humiliate a woman at work. Wow, what a big man you are.”

However others waded in to defend Stephen tweeting: “Haha, I am crying with laughter. That really made me laugh” and ” This is such a good one. She didn’t even bat an eyelid!”.

Some tweeters claimed that this may be a good joke but not an original prank. According to his Twitter followers they had heard this joke before via James Cordon and one even tweeted “oldest joke in the book”.

I wonder if anyone told her? pic.twitter.com/fQhtJjynbS — Stephen Mulhern (@StephenMulhern) November 2, 2022

Meanwhile, one hit back at the trolls writing: “Honestly, the comments. I don’t know what’s going on with people being so awful when clearly it was just a bit of fun. I’d have laughed if I’d been pranked like that.”

Another said: “Old, silly pranks are the funniest. The fun police are just miserable and pathetic.”

A third tweeted: “Shocking that so many people have lost their sense of humour.”

Confusion

If you were a little confused by the sexual innuendo you are not alone. According to Digital Spy, Gogglebox’s fan favourite, Jenny Newby, once left best friend Lee Riley and viewers giggling after Lee got into the spirit of April Fool’s Day by tricking an innocent Jenny.

After he pretended to receive a call from the DVLA, Lee urgently told Jenny to jot down his all important license plate number as he read it out.

Lee pranks Jenny with a classic joke (Credit Channel 4)

“N E 1 4 A B J” she nervously read as she penned down the information.

Still confused and not catching on to the innuendo of the joke she repeated the hilarious letter and number combo again to a breathless Lee who could not contain his giggles.

The pair of besties have been amusing audiences for years and have touched the hearts of many. Their firm friendship can withstand any classic prank!

So what do you think? Was this prank ‘humiliating’ or was it just a bit of fun?

