The Masked Singer finale: Bookies reveal odds on which celeb will be crowned champion…

The Masked Singer finale airs tonight (Saturday, February 18) and bookies have revealed the odds on which celebs are most likely to be unmasked, and who will be crowned The Masked Singer winner of 2023!

Celebs such as Richie Sambora, Katherine Ryan and Daisy May Cooper have already been revealed.

But who is left to be unmasked and who is most likely to win?

Casinos En Ligne has revealed who is most likely to be crowned the winner of The Masked Singer 2023…

Charlie Simpson from Busted is the most likely winner according to bookies (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer finale odds: Charlie Simpson to win as Rhino?

Bookies at Casinos En Ligne have named Busted’s Charlie Simpson as most likely to win The Masked Singer after being unmasked as Rhino.

A spokesperson said: “Rhino appears to be the most obvious guess with Busted’s Charlie Simpson a very short favourite at 1/6.”

While James Arthur previously denied that he was Rhino on Twitter, fans are still convinced he could be under the mask and his odds lie at 9/1.

James Arthur also joked on his Twitter that Lewis Capaldi is under the mask, but his odds are unlikely at 20/1.

Natalie Appleton is the second most likely to win as Fawn (Credit: ITV)

Will Natalie Appleton win as Fawn?

Meanwhile, the second most likely to win is All Saints’ Natalie Appleton with 1/2 odds to be unmasked and win as Fawn.

Fans have also guessed that Kym Marsh or Cheryl Cole could be behind Fawn’s mask. Bookies placed their odds 4/1 and 8/1 respectively.

Dani Minogue follows behind as a possibility for Fawn’s performance with odds at 8/1.

And if you’re convinced Shania Twain is behind Fawn’s mask, her odds lie at 20/1 to be unmasked and win the competition.

Fans are convinced that Phoenix will be unmasked as David Tennant (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer finale odds: Could David Tennant take the crown as Phoenix?

Casinos En Ligne said: “Phoenix seems the most difficult to guess of the final three.”

They’ve named Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson as the Evens favourite to win as Phoenix.

But after clues about Doctor Who, fans at home are convinced David Tennant is behind the mask.

The bookies said David Tennant has a 4/1 shot to be unmasked and win this weekend.

Michael Sheen and Jason Donovan also follow behind with 7/1 and 8/1 odds respectively.

The Masked Singer finale airs on Saturday, February 18 at 7pm on ITV1.

