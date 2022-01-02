The Masked Singer kicked off its third series last night and the guesses are coming thick and fast as to who the first contestants are – especially for Robobunny.

We now know Chandelier was Heather Small of M People fame after she was unmasked at the end of Saturday’s show (January 1, 2022).

But what about the others on The Masked Singer? Fans are already convinced they know who at least two of them are.

Is Robobunny Markus Feehily? (Credit: Bandicoot/ITV)

The Masked Singer: Who is Robobunny?

Westlife star Markus Feehily is the most guessed for the character of Robobunny.

Although Peri from Diversity and Tom Daley have also been mentioned, Markus is the one who fans keep coming back to.

Viewers say the clues all add up and his voice sounds exactly the same.

Robobunny is 100% Markus Feehily from Westlife , No questions asked !! He appeared in an Episode of Doc Martin called “ctrl , alt , delete” And his voice is EXACTLY the same as Robobunnys Sticking to this guess untill the end !#MaskedSingerUK #MaskedSinger #robobunny pic.twitter.com/NGhBW9318L — Liam Hamer (@LiamHamer5) January 1, 2022

His performance of Saving All My Love For You by Whitney Houston certainly impressed, but is it Markus – or someone else?

Mushroom has divided fans (Credit: Bandicoot/ITV)

Who is Mushroom?

Meanwhile, The Masked Singer viewers are completely divided on the identity of Mushroom.

Guesses range from Nadine Coyle to Jane Horrocks and Jodie Whittaker.

Mushroom = Jane Horricks #MaskedSinger — Joan Cartwright (@Canadagirl8) January 1, 2022

#MaskedSinger

Mushroom is Dr Who actress Jodie Whittaker — Mandy McBean (@mandy_mcbean) January 1, 2022

80s singer Lisa Stansfield, 90s singer Samantha Mumba, Paloma Faith and Nicola Coughlan from Derry Girls are among other guesses.

No one can agree and Mushroom certainly has everyone stumped!

Is it Michael Owen? (Credit: Bandicoot/ITV)

Who is Doughnuts?

Former footballer and race horse fanatic Michael Owen is among the top guesses for Doughnuts.

The confectionary treat performed Eye of the Tiger and it was clear he wasn’t a singer – as commented by Davina McCall.

#MaskedSinger I think Doughnuts is Michael Owen — Meaks (@WhatMeaks) January 2, 2022

Michael Owen in doughnuts 🍩#MaskedSinger — Karly Dooley (@karlymullan) January 1, 2022

Doughnuts is definitely Michael Owen #maskedsinger — Sally Defriend (@sally_defriend) January 1, 2022

However others are convinced it’s former England goalkeeper David James.

Meanwhile, some think it could be another England goalie, David Seaman. And someone even guessed Bake Off’s Paul Hollywood!

Baby, who’s the firework? (Credit: Bandicoot/ITV)

Who is Firework?

Firework’s identity is another that has kept viewers guessing. Kerry Katona is the most opted for, however some people think it’s a Hollyoaks star.

For example, Nikki Sanderson, who plays Maxine Minniver, and Katie McGlynn, who plays Becky, have both been mentioned several times.

Jane Horrocks (again!), Pixie Lott and Sue Pollard are also firm favourites.

Could Will Young be Lionfish? (Credit: Bandicoot/ITV)

Who is Lionfish?

Many believe the person behind the Lionfish mask is Will Young. He performed a stunning rendition of Nessun Dorma. It was clear the person could sing, but are they an opera singer?

I know EXACTLY who Lionfish is.. I know that voice anywhere! 1000% it’s @willyoung 😍 you heard it here first! @MaskedSingerUK #MaskedSinger — Hayley (@haypatt17) January 2, 2022

#MaskedSinger will young for lionfish — Joanne Coadey (@JoCoadey) January 1, 2022

However, other guesses include Judge Rinder and Bradley Walsh.

The Masked Singer continues tonight on ITV at 7pm.

Who do you think is behind the mask? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.