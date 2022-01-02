The Masked Singer Robobunny is he Markus Feehily from Westlife
The Masked Singer kicked off its third series last night and the guesses are coming thick and fast as to who the first contestants are – especially for Robobunny.

We now know Chandelier was Heather Small of M People fame after she was unmasked at the end of Saturday’s show (January 1, 2022).

But what about the others on The Masked Singer? Fans are already convinced they know who at least two of them are.

Is Robobunny Markus Feehily? (Credit: Bandicoot/ITV)

The Masked Singer: Who is Robobunny?

Westlife star Markus Feehily is the most guessed for the character of Robobunny.

Although Peri from Diversity and Tom Daley have also been mentioned, Markus is the one who fans keep coming back to.

Viewers say the clues all add up and his voice sounds exactly the same.

His performance of Saving All My Love For You by Whitney Houston certainly impressed, but is it Markus – or someone else?

Who is Mushroom on The Masked Singer?
Mushroom has divided fans (Credit: Bandicoot/ITV)

Who is Mushroom?

Meanwhile, The Masked Singer viewers are completely divided on the identity of Mushroom.

Guesses range from Nadine Coyle to Jane Horrocks and Jodie Whittaker.

80s singer Lisa Stansfield, 90s singer Samantha Mumba, Paloma Faith and Nicola Coughlan from Derry Girls are among other guesses.

No one can agree and Mushroom certainly has everyone stumped!

Who is Doughnuts on The Masked Singer?
Is it Michael Owen? (Credit: Bandicoot/ITV)

Who is Doughnuts?

Former footballer and race horse fanatic Michael Owen is among the top guesses for Doughnuts.

The confectionary treat performed Eye of the Tiger and it was clear he wasn’t a singer – as commented by Davina McCall.

However others are convinced it’s former England goalkeeper David James.

Meanwhile, some think it could be another England goalie, David Seaman.  And someone even guessed Bake Off’s Paul Hollywood!

Who is Firework on The Masked Singer?
Baby, who’s the firework? (Credit: Bandicoot/ITV)

Who is Firework?

Firework’s identity is another that has kept viewers guessing. Kerry Katona is the most opted for, however some people think it’s a Hollyoaks star.

For example, Nikki Sanderson, who plays Maxine Minniver, and Katie McGlynn, who plays Becky, have both been mentioned several times.

Jane Horrocks (again!), Pixie Lott and Sue Pollard are also firm favourites.

The Masked Singer Who is Lionfish?
Could Will Young be Lionfish? (Credit: Bandicoot/ITV)

Who is Lionfish?

Many believe the person behind the Lionfish mask is Will Young. He performed a stunning rendition of Nessun Dorma. It was clear the person could sing, but are they an opera singer?

However, other guesses include Judge Rinder and Bradley Walsh.

The Masked Singer continues tonight on ITV at 7pm.

Who do you think is behind the mask? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

