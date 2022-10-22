The Masked Dancer: David Tennant drops major ‘hint’ he’s on the latest series

David Tennant has fuelled rumours that he’s on the latest series of The Masked Dancer.

The legendary Doctor Who star made a cryptic comment to a fan – hinting he could be behind one of the masks.

Fans and judges think Onomatopoeia is David (Credit: SplashNews)

Is David Tennant Onomatopoeia on The Masked Dancer?

Since the latest series of the popular ITV show premiered back in September, viewers have been putting their detective skills to good use, guessing who is behind each mask.

Many fans reckon that Onomatopoeia is in fact David.

As a result, viewers have been inundating the 51-year-old with questions.

Some even queued outside the theatre where he is currently performing his new West End show Good, as The Sun reports.

One fan outside the venue asked the actor: “Was that you on the Masked Dancer last week?”

He replied: “I don’t think I’d be allowed to tell you if it was.”

The Scottish star then added: “If you saw my dancing tonight I think you’d know the answer to that question.”

Onomatopoeia has performed on-stage to Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran and Pump It/Boom Boom Pow by the Black Eyed Peas (Credit: ITV)

Masked Dancer: Onomatopoeia’s clues

The character of Onomatopoeia is all about words that are associated with sounds like boom, pow, crash and bang.

During last week’s episode, the judges were convinced that Onomatopoeia is David.

Throughout the episode, they dropped big hints that they are an actor.

“The only names I want to be linked to are the names of other people,” they said.

There was also a clue about K9, which is a clear link to Doctor Who’s robot canine companion.

What’s more, the masked dancer’s height and the sound of his voice made them sure it was David.

David is ‘definitely’ Onomatopoeia, says Masked Dancer fans

Fans of the dancing-come-guessing show took to Twitter, convinced that the judges are right, and that Onomatopoeia is David Tennant.

“So we’re all under the agreement that Onomatopoeia is David Tennant, right?? ‘That is the question’ was definitely a Hamlet reference!” One viewer penned.

A second added: “Please let it be David Tennant on The Masked Dancer. Our lives will be complete.”

“Onomatopoeia – clues all add up but sounded so much like David Tennant with the howling,” another wrote.

Some fans think it might be Hollywood star Adam Garcia (Credit: CoverImages)

Some fans think Onomatopoeia is a Hollywood star

Although the panel has guessed David Tennant as well as fans online, some think this mask points toward Hollywood star Adam Garcia.

On Reddit, one user said: “Firstly, Onomatopoeia rhymes with Adam Garcia.

“Start your day right, ‘Boiled Egg and Soldiers’ was an early morning show Adam presented back in 1996,” they added.

“Two lies, one truth, ‘trained with superheroes’, he went to Knox Grammar in New South Wales and other alumni include Hugo Weaving and Hugh Jackman,” the Reddit user went on.

It comes after Sea Slug and Odd Socks were unmasked last Saturday night (October 15), one week before the grand finale.

Sea Slug was unmasked as Olympian Denis Lewis OBE, while Odd Socks was unmasked as singing sensation Kimberley Walsh from Girls Aloud.

The Masked Dancer final airs tonight on ITV from 6:30pm (Saturday October 22)

