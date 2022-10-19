The Madame Blanc Mysteries episodes series 1: A full recap and guest cast guide

The Madame Blanc Mysteries episodes from series 1 each focus on a new crime – and the new six-part series has got Acorn TV and Channel 5 fans hooked.

The cosy crime drama blends beautiful scenery, eccentric characters and compelling acts of evil to perfection.

Here’s a recap of each of the six episodes so far of the Madame Blanc capers.

Sally Lindsay stars as Jean in the show (Credit: Acorn TV)

What is The Madame Blanc Mysteries about?

The Madame Blanc Mysteries follow antique dealer Jean White running a successful business in Cheshire with her husband, Rory. That is until things take a dark turn when Rory dies and she finds out all of their money has disappeared, their shop has been re-mortgaged to the hilt and their assets have been pawned off.

The one thing Rory did not sell was their cottage in antique hub Sainte Victoire.

Jean heads to Sainte Victoire in the south of France to get answers on the loss of her husband and the loss of his expensive ring. Will she get the information she’s looking for?

Steve Edge stars alongside Sally Lindsay as Dom (Credit: Acorn TV/Channel 5)

The Madame Blanc Mysteries – Series One, Episode One recap…

During her flight, Jean is comforted by English ex-pat Barbara, an estate agent, who agrees to help sell Jean’s French cottage, the one thing she has left.

On arrival Jean meets local cabbie Dom, who becomes a fast friend to her, helping on her quest to seek the truth about what happened to Rory.

As Jean investigates her husband’s death and the mystery of the missing ring in the seemingly sleepy town, she meets Chief Caron, who inadvertently gives Jean more catastrophic revelations: Rory had another woman!

Confronted by the news, Jean’s desperate for answers about her husband’s double life and makes her way around the town for clues.

Along the way, she meets a host of affable locals: pub owners Niall and Celine; local lord and lady of the manor, Jeremy and Judith: the town’s mechanic Gloria; pawn shop owners Charlie and Simone.

It’s not long before chatting to the locals leads Jean to a shocking revelation about one of the locals…

But not all is as it seems, when Jean receives a bunch of poisonous flowers on her doorstep with a note from Rory’s other woman.

The note is gloating about killing Rory for the ring and telling Jean to watch her back.

Who guest stars in the first episode?

Peter Gaynor guest stars in the first episode as Jean’s husband, Rory.

He’s best known as Holbein in The Tudors and Lord Edgar in Vikings.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries – Series One, Episode Two recap

The episode opens in Sainte Victoire in 1943. A mother hides her young daughter in a cupboard. Nazis storm the house, taking the girl’s mother and her younger brother away.

We return to Sainte Victoire in 2021 as an elderly woman wakes from a nightmare.

Jean meets the elderly local who believes that a precious treasure holds the key to finding her missing brother.

Jean seeks out new friend Dom to help reunite the siblings.

Meanwhile, Madame Blanc continues to watch Jean from a distance…

Who guest starred in the second episode of the show?

French actress Natasha Cashman plays the elderly woman, Eleanor.

She’s best known for her roles in the films Heartbreaker and Chéri.

François-Eric Gendron plays Henri Abelman; he’s best known for playing Robert in the French soap Avocats & Associés.

Sarah Naudi also stars as Sarah Newman – she’s soon set to star in the ITVX series Litvinenko.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries – Series One, Episode Three recap

The third episode follows manor owners Judith and Jeremy celebrating their 35th anniversary with a 1980s themed party.

But when one of the guests is murdered, everyone at the party is a suspect.

Chief Caron enlists Jean’s help in solving the case and unmasking the killer.

Meanwhile, Gloria’s father Trevor makes a surprise appearance in the episode.

Who guest starred in the third episode?

This episode includes a very special guest star: Paul Chuckle.

He is of course one half of the Chuckle Brothers, the comedy duo that rose to fame for their children’s programme ChuckleVision.

Paul has also showed off his acting chops in Benidorm.

Lesley Conroy plays Angela in the episode, who’s best known for playing Aoife in Irish soap Fair City.

Ingrid Craigie also stars as Cressida in the episode – she’s known as Mary Hogan in the Channel 5 series Blood.

Gerry O’Brien, who’s starred in some big films including Pirates of the Caribbean and King Arthur, plays Harry.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries – Series One, Episode Four recap

A local art collector, Albert Gilbert, wakes up to find he has become a victim of a robbery but only has one very rare painting stolen.

Consequently, Charlie’s pawn shop falls victim to a number of art forgeries.

With a keen eye for a fake, can Jean track down the genuine culprit behind it all?

Who guest stars in the fourth episode?

Anthony Edridge guest stars in the fourth episode as Louie – you might recognise him as the Equerry in the first season of The Crown.

Andrei Claude also features in the episode as Victor, he is best known as Ganbaatar in the Prime series Vikings.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries – Series One, Episode Five recap

The local priest is murdered in his Church, and there seems no way the killer could’ve escaped unseen.

Jean has her suspicions, so as the accusations fly, will she be able to make the real killer confess?

Meanwhile, the Connors have an eventful week when Niall’s mother Niamh pays a visit and it quickly becomes apparent that she and Celine are not on amicable terms.

Who guest stars in the fifth episode?

Jean Baptiste Fillon stars in the episode as Father Durand; he’s previously had small roles in EastEnders and Poldark.

Eilish O’Carroll plays Niall’s mother Niamh. You’ll probably recognise her as Winnie McGoogan from Mrs. Brown’s Boys!

Julia Montgomery Brown plays Vivienne Dumonet – she’s best known as Connie Carter in Hollyoaks, and she also had a stint on EastEnders as Dianne Mellor.

Eric Godon also stars as Father Donadieu, he’s best known as Yuri in the film In Bruges and recently starred as the Henchman in the Netflix series Greenhouse Academy.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries – Series One, Episode Six recap

Just as Jean and Dom’s relationship may be moving towards romance, his estranged wife reappears in town after a long absence.

With Dom’s wife suddenly back in town and a buyer found for the cottage, Jean prepares to say goodbye to Sainte Victoire.

But someone else would like the final word, as Madame Blanc’s true identity is revealed… will Jean finally discover the truth?

Who guest stars in the sixth episode?

Another special guest star features in this episode… Paul O’Grady!

The well-known TV personality also has some acting chops, previously appearing in Doctor Who and Holby City.

Actress Clelia Murphy also stars as Dom’s wife, Georgina – she’s best known as Niamh Cassidy from Fair City and recently featured in Doctors as Maeve Ludlow.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries will return this December with a Christmas special on Channel 5.



