The Madame Blanc Mysteries: Paul Chuckle reveals surprising new career move at 74

GMB presenter Adil Ray was gobsmaked when legendary comedian Paul Chuckle revealed his new career path spinning house anthems.

Paul, 74, was one half of kids TV presenters The Chuckle Brothers.

But now Paul has revealed a surprising side hustle that no one saw coming.

Paul Chuckle revealed on GMB that he DJs in nightclubs (Credit: ITV)

What happened today on GMB with Paul Chuckle?

Presenters Adil Ray and Charlotte Hawkins interviewed Paul on today’s show.

He appeared to talk about his role in Channel 5 crime drama, The Madame Blanc Mysteries.

However, the conversation soon turned to what he’d been up to after his kids TV presenting career.

And his answer took everyone by surprise.

Adil couldn’t believe it (Credit: ITV)

Chuckle house!

When Adil asked him what he’d been up to, Paul replied that he travels up and down the country DJing in nightclubs.

“I didn’t know you DJ, what type of music do you play?” asked a shocked Adil.

“Mainly house anthems,” Paul replied.

“House anthems! Are we getting out arms in the air? ” the presenter then asked.

“I love that, this is news to me. Chuckle House.”

Paul also said he’s releasing his own record: The Only Way Is To Me To You.

Paul lost brother Barry in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

When did Paul’s brother die?

Paul lost the other half of the Chuckle Brothers – Barry – to cancer in 2018 aged 74.

At the time, Paul said: “I’ve not just lost my brother, I’ve lost my theatrical partner of many, many years and my very best friend.”

And in the interview with Adil and Charlotte, Paul also talked about Barry, saying that he’s always there with him.