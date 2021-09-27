The Goes Wrong Show on BBC One: Is it real, is it live and who are the cast?

The Goes Wrong Show is back on BBC One tonight for a second series – but who’s in the cast, what’s it about and is it real?

What’s The Goes Wrong Show about?

The Goes Wrong Show asks a simple question: What’s the worst that could happen?

It follows a troupe of am-dram actors who take on some prestigious productions.

And it has it all: pratfalls, gaffes, awful acting, crumbling sets and tortured thesps… it’s a comedy series that is based on the idea that each play starts with the best of intentions and then goes badly wrong.

Is it real and where did it start?

The Goes Wrong Show is a fictional comedy series that features a fictional troupe of am-drammers.

They are the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society.

It all started in 2012, when Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields of the Mischief Theatre company wrote and staged The Play That Goes Wrong play.

The ‘play’ was called The Murder At Haversham Manor, and was loosely based on the long-running Agatha Christie whodunit, The Mousetrap.

It was a huge hit and won Best New Comedy at the 2015 Laurence Olivier Awards.

After its success on the stage, the company wrote two TV specials – Peter Pan Goes Wrong (2016) and A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong (2017).

A full series of The Goes Wrong Show followed in 2019.

Is it live?

As befitting a series about an amateur dramatic group, The Goes Wrong Show is filmed in front of a live studio audience.

It’s filmed at Elstree Studios and you can check for availability of tickets here.

Who’s in the cast?

The cast is led by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, who were all involved in the original play.

Other cast members include Dave Hearn, Charlie Russell and Bryony Corrigan.

Also joining them are Nancy Zamit, Chirs Leask and Greg Tannahill.

Bryony has appeared in Holby City and Downton Abbey.

Is it suitable for kids?

The short answer is yes, very much so.

At 8.30pm The Goes Wrong Show is half-an-hour before the watershed.

The humour is gentle – mostly farce – with a few cheeky moments, but generally speaking it’s a show that can be enjoyed by all the family.