The English on BBC Two: Victoria actor Tom Hughes stars as Thomas Trafford

Tom Hughes portrays Thomas Trafford in The English, but where do you recognise him from and what has he been in before?

The actor has a very famous ex-girlfriend, and came to fame via Ricky Gervais.

So how old is he, who’s the ex, and what’s his net worth?

Here’s everything you need to know about Thomas Trafford actor Tom Hughes from The English!

Tom Hughes stars as aristocrat Thomas Trafford in The English (Credit: BBC)

Who plays Thomas Trafford in The English?

Tom Hughes plays Thomas Trafford in the cast of The English on BBC Two.

Talking about the role, he said: “I’m quite fascinated by Thomas in many ways.

“What made him get up and go and come to a landscape where it’s barren and you’re living with the land?

“I think he misjudged it.

“He probably had a vision of what it was and that leads me towards what I think is the heart of him – he’s an idealist and a romantic.

“I was determined to get this hope in there, this pulsing beat of optimism.”

What else has Tom Hughes been in?

Tom Hughes started acting in 2009 and has built up an impressive acting career!

He’s probably best known for his role as Prince Albert in Victoria, which told the story of a young Queen Victoria, played by Jenna Coleman.

But his first role was actually in Casualty 1909, the period hospital drama based on real doctors and nurses’ memoirs from cases.

Tom played Dr Harry Ingrams in the show.

His next notable role was singer Chaz Jankel in the BAFTA-nominated biopoc Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll.

Perhaps the role that catapulted him to fame, however, was that of Bruce Pearson in the 2010 film Cemetery Junction, written and directed by Ricky Gervais.

You might also recognise Tom from the Maxine Peake drama Silk.

He played pupil Nick Slade in the first series.

Tom also played Jimmy in the Richard Curtis film About Time.

Other notable TV roles include Joe Lambe in BBC America’s The Game, Julian in the Starz programme Dancing on the Edge, and James in the BBC miniseries Paula.

In 2021, he joined the second series of Sky‘s fantasy drama A Discovery of Witches.

He plays the playwright Kit Marlowe.

Tom also recently starred in the Mark Wahlberg film Infinite, and the critically acclaimed film The Laureate.

You might recognise Tom from his role in Victoria… (Credit: ITV)

How old is Tom Hughes, and where’s he from?

Tom Hughes was born on April 18 1985 in Upton-by-Chester, Cheshire.

He is currently 37 years old.

He attended the Liverpool Everyman Youth Theatre group, and went on to graduate from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in 2008.

Did Tom Hughes date Jenna Coleman?

Tom Hughes reportedly started dating his Victoria co-star Jenna Coleman in 2016.

The pair dated for four years, and even sparked engagement rumours thanks to a certain item of jewellery appearing on her ring finger.

But, in 2020, Jenna was seen moving out of the townhouse they shared together in London.

Jenna Coleman is now dating director Jamie Childs, who she worked with on Netflix’s The Sandman.

Tom Hughes previously dated his Victoria co-star Jenna Coleman (Credit: ITV)

Who is Tom Hughes dating now?

Tom Hughes is believed to be currently single, although he is notoriously tight-lipped about his private life.

He was previously linked to This England actress Ophelia Lovibond.

He is said to have broken up with live-in girlfriend Ophelia to date Jenna.

How tall is he?

Lots of fans are wondering what height actor Tom Hughes is.

According to most sources online, he is 6 foot 1 inches.

Thomas Trafford has a crucial role in the cast of The English (Credit: BBC Two)

Read more: The English on BBC Two: What is it about, how many episodes are there and is there a start date?

What is Tom Hughes’ net worth?

If you’re wondering what Tom Hughes’ net worth is – we’ve got your answer here!

There’s quite a bit of speculation online, but he is reportedly worth £1.3 million.

Although some sites estimate he’s worth up to £500 million.

Good for him!

Does he have Instagram?

Tom Hughes does not have an Instagram page.

The actor isn’t on Twitter either.

So he’s clearly social media shy!

Is Tom Hughes in a band?

Hughes is the former guitarist of indie band Quaintways, which would make sense as his dad Roy is a musician!

In 2009, he formed the band Quaintways with his three flatmates, all friends from childhood.

However, the passionate music fan admits he’d “rather go watch a band than a play”.

He quit the band in 2011 when his acting career took off.

The English begins on Thursday November 10 2022 at 9pm on BBC Two. All episodes will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

Are you a fan of Tom Hughes? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.