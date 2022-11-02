The English on BBC Two: What is it about, how many episodes are there and is there a start date?

If you like the sound of a drama with nail-biting episodes set in the Old West – then you’re in luck with BBC Two’s new drama The English!

But what is it about, how many many episodes are there and who is in the cast alongside the brilliant Emily Blunt?

And do we have a start date and trailer?

Here’s everything you need to know about The English…

Emily Blunt leads the cast of The English (Credit: BBC)

The English plot: What is the BBC Two show about?

The English follows an aristocratic woman, Lady Cornelia Locke, who has recently lost her son and is desperate to take revenge on his murderer.

Her mission takes her to the recently-established town of Hoxem, Wyoming…

On the way, she joins forces with Pawnee ex-Cavalry scout Eli Whipp.

Pawnee is a Central Plains Indian tribe that historically lived in Nebraska and northern Kansas, but today are based in Oklahoma.

They come together in 1890 Western America, but are unaware that they have a shared past.

In Hoxem, the local sheriff Robert Marshall and a young widow named Martha Myers are investigating a series of baffling murders.

When Cornelia and Eli arrive there, they come face to face with their intertwined history and their new shared future…

It’s a Bridgerton-esque period drama with a thriller concept, and we think you’re going to love it!

The exceptional Toby Jones joins the cast of the Western drama! (Credit: BBC)

Who is in the cast?

The English features a truly amazing cast!

Emily Blunt, the BAFTA-nominated film actress and star of A Quiet Place, plays Lady Cornelia Locke.

She also serves as an executive producer on the series.

Chaske Spencer plays Eli Whipp, and he’s best known for playing Sam in the Twilight film series.

Belfast-born actor Stephen Rea plays local sheriff Robert Marshall.

You might recognise him for his role as Martin Killane in Netflix’s The Stranger.

Valeria Pachner, who recently starred in the blockbuster Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, plays the young widow Martha Myers.

Rafe Spall from The Salisbury Poisonings, and Victoria actor Tom Hughes also star.

Toby Jones from Acorn TV‘s Detectorists also joins the cast alongside Rome star Ciarán Hinds.

How many episodes of The English will there be?

The English will feature six episodes in total.

Each episode is an hour long.

So we have six hours of pure escapism to look forward to!

Are you looking forward to The English? (Credit: BBC)

Is there a start date?

The English will begin on BBC Two on November 10 2022 at 9pm.

After the first episode, all the episodes will be available to binge on BBC iPlayer.

But if you’d rather watch weekly, they will air weekly every Thursday at 9pm on BBC Two.

In the US and Australia, the show will be available to binge-watch on Amazon Prime Video.

BBC Two/iPlayer have the series exclusively in the UK, while the rest of the world has it on Prime.

Where was The English filmed?

While it may look like the American Wild West, the show was actually filmed in Spain!

It was filmed in Almeria in Andalucia.

This is where great Westerns like Lawrence of Arabia and Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade have previously been filmed!

The English begins on BBC Two this November (Credit: BBC)

The English episodes: Is it based on a true story?

While The English is purely fictional, the show does take some inspiration from real history.

Eli Whipp is an ex-Cavalry scout from the Pawnee tribe.

Pawnee scouts were employed by the United States Army to aid in the ongoing conflicts between settlers and the Native Americans in the US.

Pawnee scouts were disbanded in 1877, around 13 years before The English is set.

Other history from the 1890s is sure to weave its way through the drama.

Creator Hugh Blick says about ensuring historical accuracy: “I sent the scripts to Crystal Echo-Hawk, CEO of IllumiNative, the Native-led racial and social justice organisation.

“She then introduced me to representatives of the Pawnee and Cheyenne Nations each of whom are specialists in the cultural and military history of their respective Nations.

“The journey taken with IllumiNative and the Pawnee and Cheyenne advisors, has been long, detailed and hugely rewarding.”

Is there a trailer for The English?

There certainly is a trailer for The English! You can watch the video for the trailer below.

The teaser shows Lady Cornelia Locke and Eli Whipp meeting for the first time.

Cornelia says” “My son. He is dead.

“And up on powder river, there is a man trying to forget that he ever existed.

“So, I’m going to go up there to remind him.”

The rest of the trailer shows them joining forces in some pretty tense action scenes.

We can’t wait to see more!

The English begins on BBC Two on Thursday November 10 2022 at 9pm. All episodes will be available to binge-watch on BBC iPlayer after the first episode airs.

