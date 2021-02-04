The Drowning series on Channel 5 raised some key questions ahead of its finale.

The identity drama, starring Jill Halfpenny, continued on Wednesday (February 3) evening and had viewers on the edges of their seats.

Channel 5’s The Drowning concludes tonight (Credit: ViacomCBS / Photographer – Bernard Walsh / Channel 5)

What happened in episode three of Channel 5 series The Drowning?

In the third episode, Jodie (Jill Halfpenny) sent off a DNA sample to prove that Daniel (Cody Molko) is in fact her son, Tom, who went missing years ago.

She made moves to get him out of the country, which included securing a forged passport, but police caught them.

Jodie’s mum, Lynn (Deborah Findlay), mysteriously told her brother Jason (Jonas Armstrong) that he needed to help Jodie as he ‘owed her’.

Later in the episode, while Jodie was behind bars, police revealed that they had performed a DNA test – and found that Daniel is her son!

The episode raised a number of key questions ahead of the Channel 5 drama‘s finale tonight.

Jodie and Daniel in episode three (Credit: Unstoppable / Bernard Walsh / Channel 5)

Key questions before the final episode

Who was Mark on the phone to?

Daniel’s father, Mark (Rupert Penry-Jones), spoke to someone on the phone towards the end of the episode.

It was clearly someone who needed to know about the situation with Jodie and Daniel/Tom.

But who was it? As far as viewers know, Mark doesn’t have any connections with Jodie’s family or the other characters.

Why does Jason ‘owe’ Jodie?

When Jodie’s family heard what was happening with her and Daniel, they appeared concerned.

You owe her.

And mum Lynn urged Jodie’s solicitor brother to help her out, telling him: “You owe her.”

Why does Jason ‘owe’ Jodie? What happened between them?

Jason ‘owes’ Jodie for something that happened between them (Credit: Unstoppable / Bernard Walsh / Channel 5)

Questions over DNA and Daniel’s true identity

Did Jason tamper with the DNA?

Jason made a phone call in the police station, telling someone he needed an urgent favour, before the show revealed the DNA connection between Jodie and Daniel.

Did Jason pull some strings with a pal in the DNA lab? Did he have the results tampered with in Jodie’s favour? Why would he do that?

Mark phoned someone about the situation, but who was it? (Credit: Unstoppable / Bernard Walsh / Channel 5)

Why does Jodie call Tom ‘Daniel’?

The teaser for the final episode showed Jodie running through a wooded area screaming: “Daniel!”

Up to now, she has been using the name Tom as she thinks he’s her son. Why would she start calling him Daniel?

Does she discover in episode four that he’s not her vanished son after all?

Who grabbed Tom at the lake?

Right at the start of episode three, a flashback showed someone grabbing Tom by the lakeside, on the day he vanished. It seemed to confirm that he never drowned.

But who was his abductor. Was it Mark?

