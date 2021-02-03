Actor Jonas Armstrong is currently starring in Channel 5 identity thriller The Drowning as Jason, but is he married in real life?

Does he have kids? And what else has he starred in?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Jonas Armstrong stars as Jason in The Drowning (Credit: Channel 5)

Is Jonas Armstrong married?

Jonas is devilishly tight-lipped about his private life.

He rarely gives interviews and avoids social media.

It is unclear whether he currently has a partner.

The actor used to date former Emmerdale actress Sammy Winward, who played Katie Sugden.

They dated for two years after meeting at an awards ceremony in May 2007.

But they ended their relationship in 2009 due to work pressures.

What else has Jonas starred in?

In 2004, Jonas started out as Anthony Millington in Channel 4 comedy drama Teachers.

He went on to play Pete Maitland in The Ghost Squad a year later.

Jonas’ role as Robin Hood in the BBC One series was the one that catapulted him to fame.

He portrayed the Sherwood Forest hero from 2006 to 2009, until the show was axed.

Jonas went on to star as Steve in Prisoners Wives, Joe in Line of Duty and Nathanial in Ripper Street.

In 2018, he played Menelaus in Troy: Fall of a City, before guest starring as Dylan Shepherd in Death in Paradise.

He played Sean Meredith in the first series of The Bay.

The cast of The Drowning on C5 includes Jill Halfpenny, Rupert Penry-Jones and Jonas Armstrong (Credit: Channel 5)

Who does Jonas Armstrong play in The Drowning?

Jonas portrays Jason in The Drowning.

Jason is Jodie’s brother, the only real support she has had in her life.

Talking about the role, Jonas has revealed a particular scene that affected him.

Recalling a moment from when he was a young boy, he says: “I remember when I was younger, I was waiting at a bus stop and two guys kept on pulling around and trying to gesture me over.”

Luckily, a woman noticed and called the police.

Jonas adds: “I’m not saying that these men would have been doing anything, but children do get abducted and there was one incidence where I was filming with Cody and I just thought about that.

“I thought it’s a really harrowing, horrible thing to have happened and it might have happened to some people watching it.

“It’s genuinely upsetting, who knows what could have happened?”

How old is Jonas?

William Jonas Armstrong was born on New Year’s Day in 1981.

He is currently 40 years old.

Jonas Armstrong as Sean in The Bay (Credit: ITV)

Where is Jonas Armstrong from?

Jonas was born in Dublin, Ireland.

He grew up there before his family moved to Lytham St. Annes, Lancashire, when he was six years old.

Jonas went to Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, graduating in 2003 with a BA in acting.

He started his acting career at the Royal Theatre in Northampton.

Now Jonas lives in Lytham, just a short hop from Morecambe, where he filmed The Bay.

He says: “I was born in Dublin, but grew up in Blackpool because my parents were traders up and down the promenade there, you know the Pleasure Beach, the Tower and stuff like that.

“We went all around the Fylde, rented houses, and then settled in St Annes.”

The Drowning continues on Channel 5 at 9pm on Wednesday February 3 and Thursday February 4 2021.

