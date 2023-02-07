The Diplomat: Happy Valley and Gentleman Jack star Sophie Rundle heads cast of new drama

The Diplomat starring Happy Valley and Gentleman Jack actress Sophie Rundle has just been announced by Alibi.

You will very likely recognise the actress as rookie Kirsten McAskill, who Tommy Lee Royce brutally killed in series one of hit cop drama.

And, while The Diplomat doesn’t come from the pen of genius writer Sally Wainwright, it certainly looks promising!

The Diplomat is led by Sophie Rundle (Credit: Alibi)

What is The Diplomat about?

The Diplomat follows Barcelona Consul colleagues Laura Simmonds and Alba Ortiz as they fight to protect distressed British Nationals in Barcelona – Spain’s most visited city.

Laura and Alba are forced to mix the roles of lawyer, counsellor and cop as they are stretched to the limit by the surprising and complex cases that walk through the Consulate doors.

The series opens with the death of a young British barman named Jay Sutherland. Jay was working aboard a yacht in Barcelona’s exclusive marina so the Spanish police suspect the death was a tragic accident.

But the boy’s grieving father, Colin, is convinced something more sinister took place.

Laura uncovers unexpected links to organised crime and a conspiracy to bury the truth which proves this is not as simple a case as it first seemed.

The case reaches all the way to the heart of the British establishment. Laura grapples with the fact that finding out the truth about Jay’s life may cost her own.

Could this be the new crime drama to give us our missing Happy Valley fix?

Dylan Brady joins the cast as Carl Hyndley (Credit: Alibi)

Who is in the cast of The Diplomat?

The cast of The Diplomat is led by Sophie Rundle. Other than her Happy Valley role, you may recognise her as Anne Lister’s love interest in Gentlemen Jack, Ann Walker.

She’s also known for playing Shelby sister Ada in Peaky Blinders and Daniel’s estranged wife Vicky from The Bodyguard.

Serena Manteghi stars alongside her as Alba Ortiz. The actress is mainly known for her theatre roles but has previously had small roles in Mrs Wilson and The Other Half.

Danny Sapani joins her as Jay’s grieving father, Colin. You might recognise him as Bitter Pill CEO Jamie Hayward from Killing Eve.

He’s also known for his roles in Harlots, Penny Dreadful and Broken.

Dylan Brady plays Consular Assistant Carl Hyndley. You might recognise him as Danny Tomlinson from Coronation Street. You might also recognise him as Danny in Ralph & Katie.

Steven Cree plays Laura’s new boss Sam Henderson. Outlander fans will recognise him as the elder Ian Murray.

He’s also known for his roles in A Discovery of Witches, COBRA and Deep Water.

Spanish actor Isak Férriz plays Inspector Castells.

Spanish actress Laia Costa and German actor Philipp Boos also join the cast.

Sophie Rundle as Laura Simmonds in The Diplomat (Credit: Alibi)

Where was The Diplomat filmed?

The Diplomat was filmed right where it is set – in Barcelona!

Sophie Rundle, who leads the cast as Laura Simmonds said: “our Barcelona is not rosetinted or touristy, though you will see some of the sights and some of the beauty of it.

“It does start to explore some of the slightly darker sides that every city has. But in the main, it revels in the glory of Barcelona.”

How many episodes are there?

There are 6 episodes in total of The Diplomat.

Each episode is 42 minutes long.

When does The Diplomat start?

The Diplomat begins on Tuesday, February 28 at 9pm on Alibi.

Episodes will also be available after airing on UKTV Play.

The Diplomat begins on Alibi on February 28 at 9pm.

