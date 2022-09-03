Netflix series The Crown casts Prince William and Kate Middleton as teens

The Crown series 6 has finally found its teen Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The actors have been cast for the sixth series of the smash hit drama.

Rufus Kampa has been cast in the role of Prince William aged 15.

He will appear in episodes that chart how the British Royal Family coped with the tragic death of William’s mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, who died in August 1997.

As the series progresses, Ed McVey will take over the role and will star as the prince in his later teen and early adult years.

Meanwhile, actress Meg Bellamy has been cast as Kate, according to Deadline.

Imelda Staunton is playing the Queen in season 5 of The Crown (Credit: Netflix)

The Crown cast newcomers for William and Kate

The young actress is understood to have won the role only months after leaving St Crispin’s, a comprehensive.

All three of the actors are new to television roles, and Meg has never acted before.

Imelda Staunton will be appearing as Queen Elizabeth, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Jonathan Pryce as the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip; Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana; and Dominic West as the Prince of Wales.

'The Crown' has found its Prince William & Kate Middleton for S6 in three screen newcomers: • Teenage William — Rufus Kampa • William in his 20s — Ed McVey • Kate — Meg Bellamy (via @DEADLINE | https://t.co/WLY6Zr1KOc) pic.twitter.com/GZBKwa7h6B — Fandom (@getFANDOM) September 2, 2022

Following news of the casting, Twitter was alight with fans sharing their opinions.

One tweeted: “And how’s this for a first gig?! A young actress has landed her first professional acting role playing young Kate Middleton in the sixth series of #TheCrown. Meg Bellamy will star as Prince William’s wife – after spotting a casting call on social media.”

Another less happy fan tweeted: “The most sh**tiest casting is done for #TheCrown.”

The Crown series 5 will hit Netflix in November (Credit: Netflix)

Meanwhile, the Crown has proven to be controversial with the royal family.

However, Prince Harry has previously spoken kindly of the Netflix series.

“It’s fictional,” he said in an interview last year. “But it’s loosely based on the truth. Of course, it’s not strictly accurate.

“I am way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing stories written about my family or my wife,” he added.

The show will return to Netflix in November this year.

Read more: Who is in The Crown season 5? Full cast list so far as Netflix series changes line-up.