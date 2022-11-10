The Crown series 5 launched on Netflix yesterday (Wednesday, November 9), and it’s certainly got fans of the show talking.

As expected, the latest season – which features a brand new cast – has divided viewers.

One portrayal, in particular, has failed to convince fans – namely Dominic West as Charles – with some viewers declaring that they’re not buying his portrayal “at all”!

Dominic West is playing Charles in The Crown (Credit: Netflix)

The Crown series 5 launches on Netflix

After a two-year wait, yesterday saw the long-awaited launch of The Crown‘s fifth season on Netflix.

Series 5 of the show will see yet another time jump take place.

The show will now dramatise the 1990s – a decade that proved to be very eventful and controversial for the Royal Family.

Not only will the fifth season dramatise Diana and Charles’ divorce, but it will also show the fire in Windsor Castle that took place in 1992 and Charles’ romance with Camilla.

A whole new cast will be leading the show this season too.

Replacing Olivia Colman in the main role as the Queen is Imelda Staunton, whilst Jonathan Pryce is now playing Prince Philip.

Elizabeth Debicki has replaced Emma Corrin as Diana, and Lesley Manville is now portraying Princess Margaret.

Charles has been recast too. Taking over from Tobias Menzies is Dominic West – but viewers are divided.

Dominic West has divided fans with his portrayal (Credit: Netflix)

Dominic West divides fans as Charles in The Crown series 5

Fans have been left divided over Dominic’s portrayal of Charles in this series of The Crown.

Some viewers are not convinced by the 53-year-old’s portrayal of the now King, with some saying they “don’t buy it at all”.

“Did Dominic West even practice trying to sound like Prince Charles?” one viewer tweeted.

“Not buying Dominic West as Charles yet,” another said.

“Usually the casting in The Crown is excellent, but I’m not buying Dominic West as Prince Charles,” a third wrote.

“Not buying Dominic West as Prince Charles. At all,” another ranted.

However, some viewers were big fans of Dominic’s portrayal of Charles.

“Dominic West is sooo good at playing Charles, accent is on point,” one viewer tweeted.

“I actually really like Dominic West as Prince (King) Charles,” another said.

‘Tampon-gate’ will be dramatised this season (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Charles and Camilla ‘tampon-gate’ to be shown

It has recently been revealed that ‘tampon-gate’ is going to be dramatised in season 5 of the show.

‘Tampon-gate’ came about when an amateur radio enthusiast recorded a private phone call between Camilla and Charles.

The incident, which took place in 1989, saw Charles tell Camilla that he wanted to be reincarnated as the tampon brand Tampax and that he wanted to “live inside” her.

The show has come under fire over the decision to depict the private conversation, with it being described as a “bad decision”.

However, it’s been claimed that the incident will be delivered “sympathetically” in a bid to show affection between Charles and Camilla.

Speaking about acting out the incident, Dominic West told Entertainment Weekly: “I think it made me extremely sympathetic towards the two of them and what they’d gone through.”

Read more: The Crown: Princess Diana and intimate secrets of her real-life romance with Dr Hasnat Khan revealed

The Crown series 5 is now available on Netflix.

What do you think of Dominic West as Charles? Let us know on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix.