In The Crown series five, which drops on Netflix on November 9, Elizabeth Debicki takes over as Princess Diana, with the new season kicking off in 1992.

Viewers will see more about her romantic life following her split from the-then Prince Charles.

One of her love interests, Dr Hasnat Khan, will be played by Humayun Saeed.

Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki play Prince Charles and Princess Diana in the the cast of series five of The Crown (Credit: Netflix)

The Crown cast: Who is Dr Hasnat Khan?

Dr Hasnat Khan is a London-based surgeon who was linked to Princess Diana for two years form 1995.

On working with actor Humayun on series five of The Crown, Elizabeth said: “I absolutely adored Humayun – he was such a lovely actor, and such a beautiful person.

“You never know how that’s going to feel when you’re playing things like that with an actor. So, I was very lucky to have him, and I think he does such a beautiful job.”

It’s widely believed that Khan had a two-year relationship with Diana, before she started dating Dodi Fayed.

She is said to have considered him the love of her life, with Diana’s pal Jemima Khan claiming Diana was “madly in love” with him.

So much so it’s claimed she was considering moving to Pakistan to be with him.

Khan even attended Diana’s funeral in 1997 after a car accident in Paris claimed her life.

Princess Diana is believed to have had a relationship with Dr Hasnat Khan for two years (Credit: Splash News)

How did Diana meet Dr Hasnat Khan?

Diana met Khan a year before her divorce from Prince Charles, while he was working as a heart and lung surgeon at London’s Royal Brompton Hospital.

The pair immediately hit it off, he has since said.

Diana visited the hospital as a husband of a close friend was recovering from heart surgery, and Khan said she was “very interested in the working of the hospital”.

This led her to ask if she could watch a heart operation – something he claims she did twice.

One day, Khan said Diana shouted to him as he was leaving the hospital.

He claims she said: “Oi! Where are you going?”

Khan explained that he was going to collect some medical books and asked if she wanted to go with him.

“She said yes and that was it really,” he said, explaining that their friendship swiftly moved onto a relationship.

She gave him the nickname “Natty”, and he recalled in a statement at her inquest that they had a “very good relationship with no personal problems”.

Diana also immersed herself in his Pakistani culture, making dozens of trips to Pakistan to learn about his heritage and the history of the country.

He claimed they’d often meet at the hospital and spend secret nights together in a “small overnight room”.

However, he added: “The only place we could have any real privacy was at Kensington Palace as they [the media] could not get us there.”

Diana did, though, “shield him” from media attention.

“Diana was very protective towards me and wanted to shield me from the attention,” Khan said.

Princess Diana met Dr Hasnat Khan when he worked at a London hospital (Credit: Splash News)

Why did Dr Hasnat Khan and Diana split?

Khan claimed Diana called off their romance after she met Dodi Fayed in July 1997.

She denied anyone else was involved, but he claimed he “strongly suspected there was someone else”.

However, Khan said he was having doubts about their romance.

I knew I would not be able to live a normal life and if we ever had children together, I would not be able to take them anywhere or do normal things with them.

“My main concern was about us getting married was that my life would be hell because of who she was,” he explained.

“I knew I would not be able to live a normal life and if we ever had children together, I would not be able to take them anywhere or do normal things with them.”

When asked if he thought she was pregnant when she died, Hasnat claimed that he didn’t think that was true.

He claimed he believed this because Diana always took her contraceptive pill.

He does, however, think they’d have remained “very good friends” had she still been alive today.

Where is Dr Hasnat Khan now?

He attended Diana’s funeral at Westminster Abbey in September 1997.

Now 63 years old, two years older than Diana would have been, he has married twice.

His first marriage, in 2006, was to Hadia Sher Ali, who was descended from Afghan royalty. They split in July 2008, though.

He is currently married to Somi Sohail.

The Crown starts streaming on Netflix on November 9.

