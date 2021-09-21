The Crown’s Gillian Anderson asked if she’d ‘spoken to Margaret Thatcher’ after Emmys win

The Crown’s Gillian Anderson handled awkward questioning like a pro at the Emmy Awards – after being questioned about ‘talking to Margaret Thatcher’.

The actress was celebrated at the ceremony on Sunday for her portrayal of the controversial Tory prime minister, who has been famously dead since 2013.

Gillian beat her co-stars Emerald Fennell (who played Camilla Parker-Bowles) and Helena Bonham-Carter (Princess Margaret), as well as The Handmaid’s Tale’s Madeline Brewer, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, and Ann Dowd.

Aunjanue Ellis was also nominated for Lovecraft Country.

But in the winner’s room, after taking home the gong for outstanding supporting actress, it seems one journalist didn’t get the memo.

Read More: Check out our latest Netflix releases here

The unnamed reporter asked her: “‘Hi Gillian, congratulations I love you on this show.

“Just to continue with the whole Margaret Thatcher thing, first question, have you talked to her about this role at all? And secondly, why do you think it has taken America so long to get a female leader?”

Rather than pull the journalist up on her line of questioning, instead, Gillian casually brushed off the error and simply said that she “hadn’t” before arguing Kamala Harris should step up and be the female leader the US needs.

Gillian Anderson’s portrayal of Tory leader Margaret Thatcher in The Crown (Credit: Netflix)

Who won for The Crown at the Emmys alongside Gillian Anderson?

Gillian took home one of seven awards given to The Crown at this year’s ceremony. Olivia Colman celebrated taking home outstanding lead actress for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II.

Tobias Menzies (who played Prince Phillip) and Josh O’Connor (Prince Charles) also took home awards during the evening.

Read More: Dominic West finally confirmed as Prince Charles in The Crown with first look photo

For everyone involved, this was their final opportunity to take home an Emmy for the Royal biopic series. Going forward, The Crown will have a new cast of characters, following a time jump.

Gillian is also currently in another Netflix smash, Sex Education (Credit: SplashNews)

Margaret Thatcher will not be part of the upcoming story. Instead, Jonny Lee Miller is joining the series as Conservative prime minister, John Major.

Imelda Staunton is taking over as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce is Prince Philip, and Dominic West is the new Prince Charles.

Elizabeth Debicki joins as Princess Diana, and Olivia Williams is the new Camilla Parker-Bowles.

The series will pick up in the early 1990s.

The Crown is available now on Netflix.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.