The Coroner on BBC One: Who is Beatie Edney and what else has she appeared in?

The Coroner, which ran for two seasons back in 2015-16, has returned to BBC One with a series of lunchtime repeats.

Claire Goose plays Jane Kennedy, a coroner (surprise!) who is drawn back to her home town in Devon.

While Claire is the big name in the now-cancelled show, we bet you recognise Beatie Edney.

Here’s the lowdown on the actress.

Beatie Edney features in The Coroner on BBC One (Credit: BBC)

The Coroner on BBC One: Who is Beatie Edney?

Beatrice ‘Beatie’ Edney is a British actress from London.

Acting is clearly in her blood as her mother is film actress Sylvia Syms, who was nominated for a BAFTA for her performance in 1974 flick, The Tamarind Seed.

Beatie first rose to prominence when she starred as Heather MacLeod in 1986’s Highlander alongside Sean Connery.

She reprised the role in 2000 in Highlander: End Game.

Her first notable television appearance was opposite Peter O’Toole in Victorian period drama, The Dark Angel.

Meanwhile, her earliest TV appearances was alongside Bridget Jones star Colin Firth in Lost Empire.

She’s got a whole host of successful television dramas on her CV too including, Inspector Morse, Lewis, Dressing For Breakfast, A Touch of Frost, Hard Times and New Tricks.

Beatie is a pretty successful actress (Credit: YouTube)

Beatie also played Prudie Paynter in BBC One smash hit, Poldark.

She told The Express that the role of the filthy housekeeper was a dream come true for her as no one ever recognised her unless she spoke in a strong Cornish accent.

Massively versatile, Beatie has also appeared in many theatre productions.

Beatie’s brother, Benjamin, also dabbled in acting with roles in Brief Encounters and The Desparados.

Away from acting, Beatie has a passion for animals and is an ambassador for animal rescue centre, The Mayhew.

She’s been vocal on Twitter about getting animals and vets out of Kabul during the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan.

The actress stars as Jane in The Coroner (Credit: BBC)

Who does Beatie play in The Coroner?

Beatie plays Judith Kennedy in The Coroner, the mother of Claire Goose’s character, Jane.

The show was cancelled by the BBC in 2016 after two series, leaving fans gutted and desperate for a third helping.

Jane returns to Lightwater, the small town in Devon where she grew up, when she takes the job as local coroner to escape a failed marriage. But things soon start looking up for Jane when she crosses paths with childhood sweetheart Davey Higgins (Matt Bardock) who is now a Detective Sergeant.

Judith is a good old ‘salt of the Earth’ woman who runs the local pub with her partner, Mick. She’s delighted that Jane has returned to Lightwater, even if her daughter doesn’t feel quite the same.

The Coroner debuted on BBC One in November 2015.

In total it ran for two series and 20 episodes, with repeats on both the BBC and UKTV crime drama channel Alibi in subsequent years.

The final episode, originally aired in 2016, saw Jane and Dave investigate a case featuring the mysterious death of a 17-year-old girl in an apparent car crash.

The Coroner is on BBC One weekdays at 1.45pm.

