The Coroner: Why was it cancelled and will the BBC answer viewers’ pleas for a third series?

The Coroner on BBC One continues today, giving crime drama fans a healthy fix during the middle of the day.

It follows the adventures of Jane Kennedy, who returns to her hometown in Devon to be the coroner (the clue is in the title).

But for fans it’s a bittersweet moment – it’s great that it’s back on TV, but such a shame it was axed after two series.

Here’s everything you need to know about the series, including the reason why the Beeb pulled the plug on the show.

The Coroner on BBC One: Who is in the cast?

Former Casualty and Waking The Dead star Claire Goose takes the lead role of Jane.

Returning to her hometown might not sound like too much of a big deal, but she’s teamed with her childhood sweetheart – and now local Detective Sergeant – Dave Higgins, who broke her heart.

Playing Dave is Matt Bardock, who you may recognise from Casualty. He played paramedic Jeff Collier from 2007-2014.

Elsewhere in the cast, Beatrice Edney plays Jane’s mother Judith, and Ivan Kaye is Mick, Judith’s boyfriend and landlord of the local pub.

How many episodes are there?

The Coroner debuted on BBC One in November 2015.

In total it ran for two series and 20 episodes, with repeats on both the BBC and UKTV crime drama channel Alibi in subsequent years.

The final episode, originally aired in 2016, saw Jane and Dave investigate a case featuring the mysterious death of a 17-year-old girl in an apparent car crash.

Why was it cancelled?

Even though it enjoyed success and garnered solid reviews, the BBC axed the show after two series.

In a statement, it said: “After two fantastic series, The Coroner won’t be returning as we look for opportunities to bring through new programmes for the BBC One daytime audience.

“We’d like to thank the brilliant cast and production team for all of their hard work.”

The decision didn’t sit well with fans and cast members.

Beatrice Edney tweeted: “Just heard there won’t be a third series of #TheCoroner on @BBCOne.

“As it’s been so successful it seems a shame.”

Could there be a third series of The Coroner on BBC One?

Well, if BBC Daytime commissioners read tweets, they will see there is huge demand for the show to come back. Here are just a few…

The Coroner filming locations

The Coroner is full of gorgeous Devon coastal locations.

Although set in the fictional town of Lighthaven, there were very real towns where the series was filmed in.

Producer Sarah Maclver said: “Devon is very much a character in the series and wherever possible it should feature and so should the water whether it’s the coast or river.

“If there is water around it should be in shot, so you’ll often see it.”

Real-life filming locations include Salcombe, Dartmouth and Bantham.

Fans might also spot Hope Cove, and Lukesland House and Gardens.

The Coroner is also available to watch on Alibi