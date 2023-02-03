The Chase viewers fume at Bradley Walsh’s ‘ridiculous’ behaviour towards contestant

The Chase viewers were left furious yesterday (Thursday, February 2) as a player’s “correct” answer was rejected by the show’s host, Bradley Walsh.

Many took to Twitter to slam the decision, with some going so far as to brand it “ridiculous”.

Ged, Nathan, and Kelly made it through to the Final Chase (Credit: ITV)

What happened on The Chase yesterday?

Yesterday’s edition of The Chase saw four players take on Paul Sinha in the hope of winning big.

First up to win some cash for her team was Kelly. She racked up £5,000 in the cash builder and managed to evade Paul, booking herself a spot in the Final Chase.

Next up was Nathan, who answered six questions from Bradley Walsh correctly, winning himself £6,000. He too booked a slot in the Final Chase.

Ged was third and he racked up £4,000 – and evaded Paul too.

However, Hannah, who was last up, was caught by Paul, meaning her £2,000 wasn’t added to the potential prize pool.

Kelly’s answer was rejected (Credit: ITV)

Bradley rejects ‘correct’ answer on The Chase

This meant that three contestants headed into the final round.

With £15,000 to play for, Ged, Nathan, and Kelly managed to put 19 steps between themselves and Paul.

It was during the Final Chase that Bradley made a decision that wound some viewers up.

During his turn, Paul Sinha was asked by Bradley: “What is the flag carrier airline of Turkey?”

“Turkish Air,” Paul replied. However, this was incorrect.

“Turkish Airline,” Kelly replied. However, Bradley rejected her answer, as the correct answer is in fact “Turkish AirlineS”.

It didn’t matter though, as the timer ended and the team walked away victorious with £15,000 split between them.

Bradley’s rejection didn’t go down well (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam ‘ridiculous’ decision

As expected, viewers weren’t impressed with Bradley rejecting Kelly’s answer.

“Kelly: Turkish Airline. Bradley: Sorry, it’s Turkish Airlines. Pack it in Bradley…,” one viewer tweeted.

“Getting [bleeping] ridiculous with these ‘wrong’ answers lately,” another said.

“Didn’t give them Turkish Airline!?” a third The Chase viewer wrote.

Pack it in Bradley…

“Oh [bleep] off Turkish [bleeping] airlines,” another ranted.

“Oh COME ON NOW!!!! Refuse to accept Turkish Airline because the answer is Turkish Airlines with an S….. [bleep],” a fifth said.

