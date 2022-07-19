The Chase viewers were left even more hot and bothered yesterday (Monday, July 18) as they took to Twitter after last night’s episode of the hit ITV game show.

Viewers took to Twitter to gush over “hot” contestant Becky who took part in yesterday’s show.

Becky was on the show last night (Credit: ITV)

What happened on The Chase last night?

As always, last night’s episode of The Chase saw four new contestants take on the Chasers.

One of the four contestants involved included Becky – a 28-year-old graphic designer from Gloucestershire.

Becky was third up and had a cash builder round to forget, only managing to answer one question correctly.

“Yay, I got one,” Becky said upon learning she’d managed to rack up £1,000 in the cash builder round.

Becky decided to stick with her £1,000, rather than the £50,000 offered by Jenny Ryan, and walked away victorious.

The Chase viewers gushed over Becky on Twitter (Credit: ITV)

The Chase fans swoon over ‘hot’ contestant on Twitter

Plenty of The Chase’s viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Becky.

“Well hello Becky!” one viewer wrote, adding love-eye emojis to their tweet.

“Bloody bell Becky,” another exclaimed.

“Becky is hot but is also thick as a whale omelette,” a third said.

Others were less complimentary of the graphic designer.

“Did Becky get lost on the way to the Tipping Point studios?” one viewer wrote.

“Dear god how did she manage to get on this show? It really amazes me,” another tweeted.

“Becky gets points from me for being jolly… bless her,” one kinder viewer said.

Did the team win on The Chase? (Credit: ITV)

What happened next on The Chase?

Before Becky stepped up to the plate, Matt took on the Chaser.

Matt managed to pick up £10,000 in the cash builder round and managed to evade Jenny during the Chase.

Next up was Karen, who accumulated £4,000 in the cash builder. She too managed to avoid being caught by Jenny.

Next up was Becky, then Jim, who won £6,000. He took the £6,000 back to the table, meaning the team were playing for £21,000 in the Final Chase.

They managed to get a 19 point lead over the Vixen in the Final Chase. However, it wasn’t to be, as Jenny caught them with 17 seconds to go.

“Great team, a very very good team,” Bradley Walsh said at the end.

The Chase airs on weekdays from 5pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

