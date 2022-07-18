Anne Hegerty as The Governess in her job on The Chase glares at a quiz opponent
TV

Anne Hegerty reveals surprise new job away from The Chase

New gig involves The Governess star acting

By Robert Leigh

Anne Hegerty, star of The Chase, has revealed she has a new job away from the ITV series.

The Governess star, 64, has dabbled in appearances on TV where she isn’t in character as her formidable quizzing persona.

These include guest slots on the likes of Loose Women, as well as participating in 2018’s I’m A Celebrity.

However, Anne‘s new gig involves acting – and will see her perform in a sitcom!

the chasers pictured together
A surprise career move is in store as Anne Hegerty reveals new job (Credit: ITV)

Anne Hegerty announces ‘new job’

According to reports, Anne will play a housekeeper in the new comedy titled Gammon.

The sitcom has been created by Adam Bostock-Smith, who writes for The Chase.

Read more: Anne Hegerty on ‘brutal truth’ behind her relationships and finding it ‘difficult’ to fall in love

Anne told the Sunday Mirror that being on The Chase – which she has starred on since 2010 – is the “best job” she’s ever had.

I’m the housekeeper and I’m the only sane person in the place.

However, Anne – who has appeared in stage pantos – admitted to having a hankering to do more acting.

She said: “I would like to be funny. Our writer Adam has written a sitcom called Gammon about these two dim brothers who live together. I’m the housekeeper and I’m the only sane person in the place.”

Anne Hegerty poses at a red carpet event
Hopefully Anne will remain on The Chase, too! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Anne hails ‘brilliant’ Gammon writer

Anne added plans are in place to produce Gammon but it is not yet known where the show might air.

Anne Hegerty smiles during an appearance on Loose Women
She will play a housekeeper in forthcoming sitcom Gammon (Credit: YouTube)

She added: “We don’t know what channel it will be on yet, but there is a full script for the pilot episode and an outline for the first six episodes.”

Much-loved Anne also praised Adam for his involvement in the zingers she deals out to hapless opponents on The Chase.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Anne went on: “You’ve got to have a laugh. And Adam’s brilliant. I always try to use as many of the funny lines he suggests as possible.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Prince George carrying out royal duties with his parents William and Kate
Prince George’s glowing school report ‘revealed’ – but it’s not all good news, claims insider
Dermot O'Leary looking puzzled and Alison looking stern on This Morning
Calls for Dermot O’Leary to be sacked from This Morning after he swears at Alison Hammond
Alex Bain on Coronation Street playing Simon Barlow
Corrie star Alex Bain shares VERY sexy holiday pics with rarely seen girlfriend
Charlie Dimmock gives a stern look
Garden Rescue’s Charlie Dimmock on ‘common misconception’ about her appearance
Graziano Di Prima and Johannes Radebe
Strictly Come Dancing news: Johannes Radebe ‘cries’ as he misses co-star’s wedding
Paddy and Christine McGuinness looking glum
Truth behind Christine McGuinness marriage troubles revealed amid claims Paddy ‘cheated with TV star’?