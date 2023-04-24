Celebrity Chase fans left ‘cringing’ as star ‘proposes’ to girlfriend on the show

Viewers of The Chase: Celebrity Special took to Twitter and admitted they were “cringing” after an awkward moment where Max George pretended to propose to girlfriend Maisie Smith.

The couple appeared on the quiz show together last night (April 23), as Bradley Walsh admitted he didn’t know the pair were a couple. But some viewers said the moment where Max, 34, jokingly proposed to Maisie, 21, was “awkward”.

The Wanted star Max jokingly ‘proposed’ to Maisie on The Celebrity Chase (Credit: ITV)

Max George ‘proposes’ to Maisie Smith on Celebrity Chase

Max was quizzed by host Bradley on how well he knew Maisie. The couple giggled at each other as Max admitted: “Yeah, we know each other a little bit.”

After Bradley Walsh realised that Max and Maisie were a couple, he awkwardly said: “I didn’t know that I’m so sorry. Erm, so when’s the big day?” Max then joked “funny you mention it” as he pretended to pull a ring out of his pocket.

I feel like I’ve been turned inside out with cringe.

Maisie and Bradley’s jaws dropped as Max pretended to propose to the former EastEnders actress, who looked pretty excited. The couple did recently move in together, but it doesn’t sound like a real proposal is on the way any time soon!

Maisie Smith was shocked by Max’s ‘proposal’ (Credit: ITV)

The Chase: Twitter erupts at ‘awkward’ moment

But some viewers admitted to finding the proposal joke from The Wanted star “awkward”.

One viewer admitted: “I feel like I’ve been turned inside out with cringe.” Another person added: “Love Maisie and Max together but it’s kinda awkward.” A third viewer confessed: “Did we really need Max and Maisie on The Chase [awkward face emoji].” Another commented: “Max and Maisie,” with three vomit emojis.

I love Maisie but Max and Maisie together… #CelebrityChase pic.twitter.com/mUoeLa67sx — Ms Chanandler Bong (@beautifulpainxo) April 23, 2023

Other fans said they loved watching the couple, and adored their chosen charity. Max and Maisie both nominated a brain tumour charity, which fans connected to George’s bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away from a brain tumour last year.

One viewer wrote: “Aww Max and Maisie were both playing for the brain tumour charity!” A second person added: “Max looks so proud of Maisie, so sweet…” A third fan said: “Maisie Smith and Max George are currently being very cute on The Chase. Love them!”

