Max George’s famous exes: From Corrie star girlfriend to Hollywood A-lister and a footballer’s wife

Max George and his girlfriend Maisie Smith will be participating alongside Christine Ohuruogu and Owain Wyn-Evans in The Chase Celebrity Special tonight (April 23).

Max and Maisie confirmed their relationship last September and since then the couple have been happily gushing about one another on social media. But this isn’t the singer’s first public romance, so who are all of Max George’s famous exes?

Soap actress Michelle Keegan started dating Max George in 2010 (Credit: Cover Images)

Max George and ex-girlfriend Michelle Keegan

Max began dating Corrie star Michelle Keegan in 2010. Just over a year later, he then popped the question.

I had a real problem with drinking too much and that was, without doubt, the downfall of our relationship.

However, their romance came to a heartbreaking end in 2012 when they called off their engagement. But in an interview with The Sun, the singer blamed his drinking for their breakup.

He said: “I had a real problem with drinking too much and that was, without doubt, the downfall of our relationship. I was drinking more to forget the fact that I was with someone who wasn’t making me happy.”

Max added: “I tried to kid myself it would work out okay, but the moment she said she didn’t want to be engaged anymore I knew that something was wrong.”

Lucy Mecklenburgh started dating Max George the same year her ex Mark Wright started dating Michelle Keegan (Credit: Cover Images)

Lucy Mecklenburgh

After splitting from Michelle Keegan, Max went on to date TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh in 2014. Coincidentally, Lucy’s ex Mark Wright met Michelle Keegan in Dubai that same year, with the couple later tying the knot in 2019.

However, the pair’s love wasn’t meant to be and they split with Max later going on to say that the break-up was amicable. He told OK!: “Lucy’s awesome. I’ll always say nice things about Lucy – she’s a top girl. We definitely don’t see each other as exes.”

Lindsay Lohan had a brief fling with Max George while she was following the band on tour (Credit: Cover Images)

Max George’s exes: Lindsay Lohan

Max George also reportedly had a brief fling with Mean Girls actress Lindsay Lohan. The star became The Wanted’s unofficial groupie back in 2013 and followed the band while they were on tour.

But it looked like Lindsay got up to much more than just watching the band perform. When asked by E! News whether he and Lindsay shared a snog, Max confessed: “Yes, we did – a little one.”

But Max confirmed that the pair were nothing more than ‘friends’. He added: “She’s a friend of all of ours and she’s a lovely girl. We wish her all the best wherever she is.”

Max George and Carrie Baker dated for five years (Credit: Cover Images)

Carrie Baker

After The Wanted split up, Max went on to purse a solo career in America. While he was in Los Angeles, he met pageant queen Carrie Baker and they moved in together soon afterwards.

The couple were together for over five years but it sadly came to a bitter end in 2019 after he broke up with her on the phone. Carrie also later revealed that during their first year together she became pregnant, but sadly had a miscarriage during the pregnancy.

Amid Max’s appearance on Strictly, Carrie also warned that her ex may fall victim to the ‘Strictly curse’. She told The Sun: “Everyone know what Strictly is like – and I know what Max is like. He’s a serial flirter. I thought I was going to marry him and have his children. I’ve never been in love like that and it broke my heart when he left.”

Max George dated footballer’s ex-wife Stacey Giggs (Credit: Splash News)

Max George girlfriends: Stacey Giggs

In 2019, The Wanted heart-throb started dating Stacey Giggs. Stacey is the ex-wife of professional footballer Ryan Giggs, who she split from in 2016 after nine years of marriage.

They first met at V festival in 2011. But the couple started to hit it off after they were reintroduced by a mutual friend at a pub in Manchester. But friends of the couple later confirmed that they had parted ways in August 2022.

A source told The Sun: “Max and Stacey are no longer together. They had a great relationship but as time passed, they realised it wasn’t meant to be.

“They are both being very adult about it and it was as amicable a split could be. Max and Stacey only wish the best for each other going forwards.”

