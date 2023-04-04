Max George and Maisie Smith have been slammed after sparking pregnancy rumours yesterday (Monday, April 3).

The couple played a prank on their followers – but their fans really didn’t see the funny side.

Max and Maisie played a prank on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

Max George and Maisie Smith prank their followers

Yesterday saw Max and Maisie take to Instagram to prank their followers.

The couple posted two photos to their stories.

In the first photo, Maisie can be seen smiling at the camera, while Max looks down at her belly in shock. However, her belly is covered by a red heart emoji.

“We’ve got some really exciting news…” she captioned the snap. However, all is not as it seems.

In the second photo, the red heart emoji has been removed, showing Maisie with a “food baby”.

“I just had the best five-course meal of my life,” she then captioned the post.

The posts have since been deleted.

Maisie and Max were slammed by fans (Credit: ITV)

Max George and Maisie Smith slammed for their prank

Fans of the couple took to Twitter to slam them for their prank yesterday.

“Maisie Smith and Max George joking about being pregnant is disgusting. Just not something to be joking about,” one fan tweeted.

“Didn’t mind Maisie Smith til she made a joke about being pregnant on her Instagram story incredibly bad vibes,” another then said.

“Not @maisie_smith_ and @MaxGeorge making out that she’s expecting [angry emoji] such a [bleep] joke! Kick to all of us who struggle with fertility,” a third then fumed.

Additionally, another then said: “Maisie Smith and Max George are absolute jokes, pregnancy jokes are not, and never will be amusing. Get a grip.”

However, not everyone is against them – as the comment section of a recent picture of the couple goes to show.

“Love you two,” one fan commented. “Love this!” another then said.

ED! has contacted Max and Maisie’s reps for comment.

Max and Maisie slammed over Valentine’s Day gifts

This isn’t the first time the couple have been slammed recently.

On Valentine’s Day, they came under fire for a gift Max got for Maisie.

The 34-year-old got his girlfriend something from Balenciaga – and fans weren’t happy.

Balenciaga came under fire last year over its use of children in a campaign for BDSM-styled bags.

Balenciaga apologised with a statement. However, many are still boycotting the brand.

“Balenciaga really?? What chance do we have if people with your two platforms are sharing this!” one fan commented.

“Balenciaga? Are you for real? SHAME ON YOU BOTH,” another then fumed.

