The Chase’s Mark Labbett stuns fans with weight update as he addresses Bradley Walsh’s ‘fat jokes’

The Chase star Mark Labbett has opened up about his weight loss journey.

Mark has prioritised his health in recent years and has managed to drop a whopping 10 stone since his journey began.

His progress is being seen by The Chase viewers, and Mark took to Twitter this week to share an amazing update with his fans.

He revealed that his progress has reached a big milestone, tweeting: “Happiness is buying a 42′ M&S regular black jeans….and finding they are a bit loose. The last time I was this small it was the 1990s #skinnybeast.”

Fans were quick to congratulate the star.

The Chase star Mark Labbett has shared an update on his weight journey (Credit: ITV)

The Chase viewers congratulate Mark Labbett on his weight loss

One replied: “Not to mention a chiselled jawline, (which you now possess), is considered universally attractive, and more masculine. Easy to see the difference when watching the old episodes, how far you’ve come. Well done!”

A second said: “So happy you made the commitment to care for yourself!!!!! We all want you to be around for a very long time!!! Just remember this, nothing sexier than a smart man that loves himself enough to prioritise his health.”

However, a third fan made reference to Bradley Walsh‘s jokes about Mark’s size.

Bradley Walsh regularly pokes fun at Mark on The Chase (Credit: ITV)

“Hopefully, this means Brad stops with the fat jokes they got old real quick. Even if you think they’re funny I cringe every time,” said the follower.

Mark then replied sarcastically, teasing: “The joke writers openly admit they won’t stop with the fat-shaming because it makes their job much harder.”

Opening up about his weight journey, Mark previously said on Loose Women: “I’ve lost 10 stone. I was 29 stone when I was a full-time teacher in 2003 and I was in danger of high blood pressure.

“I’ve been around 26 stone up until lockdown, and then a few things happened quite nicely and came together and I started losing weight.”

