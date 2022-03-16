The Chase star Mark Labbett ‘gutted’ as he’s dropped from TV role

Mark Labbett, aka The Beast on The Chase, has admitted to feeling “gutted” by some recent disappointing news.

The 56-year-old took to Twitter to share his feelings on the news with his 157.7k followers yesterday (Tuesday, March 15).

The Beast was one of the Chasers on the revival of The Chase USA in 2021

Mark’s disappointing news about The Chase USA

Mark revealed that he hasn’t been asked to return for the second season of The Chase USA, a decision which has left him “gutted”.

The Chase USA posted news on the new season to their Twitter yesterday, revealing the names of the new Chasers who will be joining the show.

“Gutted to not be invited back but really excited at the new lineup,” Mark said in reply to their tweet.

“Am expecting Brandon and Victoria to wow America,” he continued, referencing the new Chasers.

“Really hope somebody gives @BrookeBurns the shot she deserves at a network show,” he added. Brooke hosted the show during its original run in the US between 2013 and 2015.

Mark appeared on The Chase USA between 2013 and 2015 too

How did Mark’s followers react?

Plenty of Mark’s followers replied to his tweet with support for the star.

“I don’t know why they wouldn’t want you back. It’s always a nice surprise when you’re announced as the chaser,” one follower said.

“You were the best one – the only one that could really trash talk,” another tweeted.

“Mark ‘I’m Gutted’ as well! As are the majority of Chase fans. To me you are, and always will be ‘The Chase’, and The Beast! To top that off, a well respected gentleman!” a third wrote.

“Show won’t be the same without you,” another said.

“You were the perfect Chaser. A representation of the show itself. At least you still got the UK version though,” a fifth tweeted.

Mark has been a regular fixture on The Chase since 2009

What else has Mark been up to recently on The Chase?

Mark used his platform to issue a plea to fans of The Chase last week following criticism of some of the contestants on the show.

Last Wednesday’s show (March 9) saw Matthew, Caroline, Graham, and Lizzy take on The Beast.

Mark managed to catch Lizzy and Caroline, meaning they weren’t in the final chase. Mark also caught Graham too, meaning only Matthew survived.

Plenty of viewers took to Twitter to complain about the contestants, but Mark was quick to defend them.

“#thechase please be kind to low ability contestants,” he tweeted.

“They may have applied but the contestant research team, from thousands of applicants, knowingly selected them. Being cynical, a poor contestant is a huge equaliser for us.”

One of Mark’s followers complained that they didn’t know why “poor contestants” even apply in the first place.

“Everyone is entitled to apply, we are an every person show and proud of that,” Mark said.

