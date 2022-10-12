The Chase last night saw Mark Labbett hit a table during a tense final round.

Mark, aka the Beast, was playing to prevent the team from winning £52k, and it went right to the wire.

What happened with Mark Labbett on The Chase last night?

Yesterday’s edition of The Chase saw another four contestants attempt to win big.

First up to the plate was Antony. He managed to answer four questions correctly, giving him £4,000 to try and win.

He successfully managed to evade the Beast, booking himself a slot in the final.

Next up was Catherine, who racked up £6,000 in the cash builder. However, she went for the high offer of £38k and managed to evade the Beast too.

Third to take on the Beast was Heidi. She picked up £4,000 in the cash builder and managed to stay out of the Beast’s reach.

Last up was Charlie. He racked up £6,000 in the cash builder and also managed to avoid Mark.

This meant that there was a full team ready to take on the Beast in the Final Chase.

Mark loses his cool on The Chase

The contestants did well to put 21 steps between themselves and Mark in the Final Chase as they played for £52k.

It was something of an uphill battle for the Beast – and the pressure certainly got to him at one point.

Mark went on an incredible run, answering 18 questions correctly before stumbling.

“Ferrero Rocher features finely chopped pieces of what nut?” Bradley Walsh asked.

“Um… almonds,” Mark replied. However, his answer was incorrect.

The Beast groaned before slamming his fist down on the desk.

The contestants answered the question correctly – hazelnuts – pushing the Beast back a step.

However, their pushback was to be in vain, as Mark managed to catch up with the contestants with just three seconds remaining.

Viewers praise the Beast

Bradley wasn’t the only one seriously impressed with the Beast’s performance during last night’s show.

The viewers at home were too. Many took to Twitter to praise the star after his incredible turn.

“Brilliant quizzing from the Beast. Catching 20+ scores in consecutive weeks,” one viewer tweeted.

“The Beast up against a Full House, twenty-one and fifty-two grand. Never in doubt. Cracking game (again),” another said.

“The Beast is the best chaser by a mile,” a third gushed.

“Loving the beast tonight!” another viewer wrote.

“Superb effort once again Beast!” a fifth said.

Not everyone was on Twitter to praise Mark’s performance yesterday, however.

“Brad… ‘exceptional performance by the Beast’ Yes… mostly exceptionally easy questions for him!” one viewer ranted.

“Ugh I really dislike the Beast,” another grumbled.

