The Chase cast members Jenny Ryan and Anne Hegerty have hit back at a “fat-shaming” troll on Twitter.

The ladies were engaging in a war of words with a viewer when a troll claimed that the pair are “unhealthy”.

The initial exchange first began last week. At the time, Jenny screengrabbed a troll’s message and asked: “Can anyone enlighten me as to what this person is referring to?”

The accompanying message read: “I thought you were disgusting in Beat the Chasers with your attitude towards your fellow Chasers.

“And it was embarrassing on The Chase watching you blow your own trumpet.

“But seeing the episode with Ria and Margot again demonstrated what an appalling person you are.”

Anne then replied: “I believe they are trying to say: ‘Nurse! I’m out of bed again!'”

The Chase star Jenny Ryan hit back at a troll on Twitter (Credit: ITV)

Anne Hegerty and Jenny Ryan from The Chase cast blast Twitter troll

Over a week later, the troll decided to finally respond: “Here, educate yourself.

“I didn’t notice the two Chasers that I was alluding to in Beat the Chasers defending her, but unsurprising that Tweedle Dee came to the defence of Tweedle Dum though huh.”

Following the string of tweets, Anne resigned herself to saying: “Another of those men who just doesn’t like fat people.”

Her co-star, Jenny, then jumped in adding: “Fat WOMEN”.

In response, a troll decided to hit back at the quizzers.

“Sorry Jen I love you but fat is not healthy,” insisted the troll.

As a result, Jenny quickly jumped to defend herself and Anne.

“A very reductive statement, there, Niall,” replied Jenny.

“Plus, I never set myself out as a role model of athleticism – it’s more about the brainpower for us. That said, wonder if your max deadlift or max effort on erg/rower would be better than mine?”

Anne also jumped to Jenny’s defence (Credit: ITV)

The Chase fans defend the ladies

Fans of Jenny and Anne also quickly rushed to rally round the pair.

One replied: “Jenny and Anne – you really shouldn’t have to defend yourself against these people. If this was ‘real life’ they would be classed as abusive and shunned by society. Sadly Twitter seems to be a different forum altogether.”

“Sorry to see that you’re having to put up with this abuse Anne and Jenny,” tweeted a second fan. “They’re not worth the effort. Continue to be yourselves. Keep up the great work! Have a great day.”

While another added: “Jenny I personally find you very attractive and sexy and I’m sure lots of other men and women do as well. Ignore these people don’t give them the time of day.”

Meanwhile, it’s not the first time Jenny has been attacked by trolls – and neither is it the only time she’s rightly called them out.

Earlier this year, Jenny responded to a troll who called her unattractive.

It read: “@jenlion being patronising, sarcastic, and rude to the contestants on The Chase is not an attractive feature.”

In response to the tweet, Jenny wrote: “Well, isn’t it great that my job isn’t to be attractive?”

