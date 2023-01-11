Pete and Anne Hegerty on The Chase
TV

The Chase fans slam contestant’s teammates as he’s ‘cheated’ of prize

Fans were gutted for Pete

By Robert Emlyn Slater

The Chase fans took aim at an ITV contestant’s fellow players during yesterday’s show (Tuesday, January 10), as they accused them of “cheating” him out of a cash prize.

A number of viewers took to Twitter to share their sympathy for the contestant’s plight during yesterday’s episode.

Pete on The Chase
Pete was on The Chase last night (Credit: ITV)

What happened on ITV The Chase yesterday?

Yesterday’s edition of The Chase saw four new contestants take on Anne Hegerty in the hope of winning a big money prize.

First up to the plate was Pete – a 52-year-old chartered financial planner from Wiltshire.

Pete’s cash builder round was the stuff of dreams, with him answering 10 of Bradley Walsh‘s questions correctly.

This gave him £10,000 to play for in his bout with Anne. Pete was in a rich vein of form and managed to evade Anne’s clutches to go through to the Final Chase.

However, Pete’s teammates left a lot to be desired.

Jayne and Pete on The Chase on ITV
Jayne and Pete failed to beat the Chaser (Credit: ITV)

What happened next?

The next two contestants up to the plate stumbled and fell against Anne.

The last contestant to go up against Anne was Jayne, a 64-year-old retired banker.

Jayne racked up £4,000 in the cash builder, but bizarrely, took the low offer of -£2,000 when offered it by Anne.

Jayne managed to book a slot in the Final Chase, however, she and Pete were now playing for £8,000 – not £10k.

Together they managed to put 15 steps between themselves and Anne, however, it was Pete who did most of the heavy lifting, answering 11 questions correctly.

Unfortunately, all of Pete’s hard work was wasted when Anne caught up with him and Jayne with 16 seconds remaining.

Pete looking gutted on The Chase
Pete was let down by his teammates (Credit: ITV)

The Chase viewers fume

It’s safe to say that viewers of The Chase weren’t happy with Pete’s teammates for letting him down yesterday.

“Pete cheated out of money there. As soon as he got £10,000 on the cash builder, the line of questioning got very hard for everybody else & the final Chase questions for Anne was a cakewalk,” one viewer tweeted.

“Not only has Jayne taken the minus offer, she’s been absolutely woeful in the final chase. God she is infuriating. Feel for Pete, her selfishness has absolutely shafted him,” another wrote.

Feel for Pete, her selfishness has absolutely shafted him.

“Pete’s waited years to get on. Smashes 10 in his cash builder, the stuff of The Chasers themselves. Only to see his soul slowly crushed by being with two useless [bleeps],” a third said.

“Really felt for first contestant Pete who was a decent player with lot of knowledge and ends up with three colleagues that are [bleep],” another tweeted.

Read more: The Chase fans fume as contestant accepts low offer after making shock confession

The Chase airs on weekdays from 5pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

The Chase | The Governess' Flawless Final Chase Which Even Shocked Herself | Highlights November 12

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.

Related Topics

The Chase

Trending Articles

Princess Kate looks downcast, Prince Harry during ITV interview
Princess Kate fans express concern as she’s seen out amid Prince Harry’s claims in new book
Strictly stars Jowita Przystal and Hamza Yassin on The One Show
Strictly fans declare same thing as Jowita and Hamza reunite after claims he’s ‘devastated’ over Giovanni ‘romance’
Jayne and Bradley Walsh on the Chase on ITV
The Chase fans fume as contestant accepts low offer after making shock confession
Summer looking shocked and Mike looking confused in Coronation Street
Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Summer learns the shocking truth about Mike
Breaking Dad stars Bradley Walsh and Barney on This Morning today
Breaking Dad star Bradley Walsh admits real reason he didn’t want to make series with son Barney
Monty Don looking at the camera
Monty Don fans rally round as he shares heartbreaking picture from Nigel’s grave