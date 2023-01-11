The Chase fans took aim at an ITV contestant’s fellow players during yesterday’s show (Tuesday, January 10), as they accused them of “cheating” him out of a cash prize.

A number of viewers took to Twitter to share their sympathy for the contestant’s plight during yesterday’s episode.

Pete was on The Chase last night (Credit: ITV)

What happened on ITV The Chase yesterday?

Yesterday’s edition of The Chase saw four new contestants take on Anne Hegerty in the hope of winning a big money prize.

First up to the plate was Pete – a 52-year-old chartered financial planner from Wiltshire.

Pete’s cash builder round was the stuff of dreams, with him answering 10 of Bradley Walsh‘s questions correctly.

This gave him £10,000 to play for in his bout with Anne. Pete was in a rich vein of form and managed to evade Anne’s clutches to go through to the Final Chase.

However, Pete’s teammates left a lot to be desired.

Jayne and Pete failed to beat the Chaser (Credit: ITV)

What happened next?

The next two contestants up to the plate stumbled and fell against Anne.

The last contestant to go up against Anne was Jayne, a 64-year-old retired banker.

Jayne racked up £4,000 in the cash builder, but bizarrely, took the low offer of -£2,000 when offered it by Anne.

Jayne managed to book a slot in the Final Chase, however, she and Pete were now playing for £8,000 – not £10k.

Together they managed to put 15 steps between themselves and Anne, however, it was Pete who did most of the heavy lifting, answering 11 questions correctly.

Unfortunately, all of Pete’s hard work was wasted when Anne caught up with him and Jayne with 16 seconds remaining.

Pete was let down by his teammates (Credit: ITV)

The Chase viewers fume

It’s safe to say that viewers of The Chase weren’t happy with Pete’s teammates for letting him down yesterday.

“Pete cheated out of money there. As soon as he got £10,000 on the cash builder, the line of questioning got very hard for everybody else & the final Chase questions for Anne was a cakewalk,” one viewer tweeted.

“Not only has Jayne taken the minus offer, she’s been absolutely woeful in the final chase. God she is infuriating. Feel for Pete, her selfishness has absolutely shafted him,” another wrote.

Feel for Pete, her selfishness has absolutely shafted him.

“Pete’s waited years to get on. Smashes 10 in his cash builder, the stuff of The Chasers themselves. Only to see his soul slowly crushed by being with two useless [bleeps],” a third said.

“Really felt for first contestant Pete who was a decent player with lot of knowledge and ends up with three colleagues that are [bleep],” another tweeted.

The Chase airs on weekdays from 5pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

