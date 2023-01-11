The Chase fans fume as contestant accepts low offer after making shock confession

The Chase viewers were left furious after an ITV contestant accepted a low offer during her bout with Anne Hegerty.

The contestant also made a shock confession about being on the show. Unfortunately, it didn’t impress viewers.

Jayne proved to be a controversial contestant (Credit: ITV)

What happened on ITV The Chase yesterday?

Yesterday’s (Tuesday, January 10) episode of The Chase saw four new contestants try and win big.

The team competing yesterday got off to a good start, as Pete racked up £10,000 in the cash builder – and took it into the Final Chase.

However, the two contestants after him fell short of the mark, as Anne caught them both with no issue.

Last up was Jayne, a 64-year-old retired banker from North Yorkshire. She managed to rack up £4,000 in the cash builder.

However, when offered -£2,000 by Anne, she took it!

“Obviously, you’re a retired banker, you’re not here for the money,” Anne quipped.

“No, I just want to enjoy my day and meet you and Brad,” she replied.

Jayne was slammed by viewers (Credit: ITV)

The Chase viewers fume

It’s safe to say that Jayne’s decision to take the minus offer didn’t go down well with the viewers at home.

“Not there for the money, yet takes the minus offer? [Bleep],” one viewer tweeted.

“If she wins she will deserve every penny of her minus two thousand pounds,” another wrote.

“Minus [bleeping] two?!” a third furious viewer said.

“Anyone who takes a minus offer should have that amount deducted from their fraction of prize money if they win the final chase,” another ranted.

“Jayne you’re a [bleep]. Poor Pete,” a fifth tweeted.

However, someone insisted: “Rooting for you Jayne.”

Jayne and Pete fell at the final hurdle (Credit: ITV)

What happened next?

Jayne was successful in managing to bring her -£2,000 back, booking herself a slot alongside Pete in the Final Chase.

However, her performance in the final round left a lot to be desired.

Jayne only managed to answer two questions by Bradley Walsh correctly. Pete, on the other hand, answered 11.

This gave them just a 15 step headstart over Anne.

As expected, Anne caught them up, doing so with 16 seconds remaining, meaning Pete and Jayne went home with nothing.

The Chase airs on weekdays from 5pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

