The Chase stars Anne Hegerty and Mark Labbett break silence after accusations of ‘war’ between them

The Chase stars Anne Hegerty and Mark Labbett sparked rumours of a “war” between them on social media earlier today (January 6).

It all started when Anne and Mark responded to a video of actor Simon Pegg that was shared by someone on Twitter.

Both waded in with their opinions, which at first glance seems to differ wildly.

And it’s this that led to accusations of the pair being embroiled in a “Chasers Civil War”.

The Chase stars Anne Hegerty and Mark Labbett go head-to-head

Simon’s “rant” centred on Rishi Sunak declaring that it should be compulsory for children to learn maths up until the age of 18.

He asked “what about” the arts and more creative subjects.

Pegg continued: “What about the kids who hate maths? I dropped maths as soon as I could.

“And I’ve never needed it other than the skillset I learnt at 12.”

The woman who reshared the post then added: “You can object to the idea of everyone doing maths to 18 without insulting everyone who is good at maths, and ‘well I’ve never needed maths’ like all kids can do what you do, be in joke films about aliens and zombies? Okay.”

The Chase star Anne then responded to the comment with a rolling eyes emoji and said: “Mathematicians being famous for never saying, ‘Hang on, why doesn’t this work? Is there another way we could do it?'”

Mark then waded in.

He said: “I disagree in one important respect: good luck slipping dodgy statistics past a trained mathematician.

“Government press conferences during the pandemic would have been totally different if the press had A grade statistics,” adding a smily face.

“Well, yeah, I was being sarcastic,” Anne confirmed.

The woman who reshared Simon’s rant originally then got involved.

She said: “Chaser Civil War in my mentions is it, finally.”

Chasers break their silence

Mark broke his silence to dismiss the claims.

“Anne and I get on very well. I was disagreeing with the OP, not least that journos with poor maths/stats/sciences did a terrible job of holding the government to account,” he said.

But they weren’t done there – especially as Twitter users encouraged the pair to “fight”.

Anne simply responded with a crying with laughter emoji.

