Bradley Walsh in stitches over The Chase contestant’s extreme reaction to winning as viewers divided

The Chase host Bradley Walsh was in stitches over an ITV contestant’s extreme reaction to winning last night (Monday, August 22).

However, whilst Bradley may have seen the funny side, some of the viewers at home (and Jenny Ryan) weren’t as impressed.

Four new contestants took part in yesterday’s show (Credit: ITV)

What happened on The Chase on ITV last night?

Yesterday’s episode of The Chase – a repeat from 2018 – featured another four contestants ready to win a huge jackpot prize.

First up to take on the Chaser was Nathan. He picked up £6,000 in his cash builder and successfully avoided Jenny to book a slot in the Final Chase.

Next up was Glenda. She racked up £1,000 in the cash builder and successfully bought it back to the table.

Third up to the plate was Jo. She accumulated £4,000 in the cash builder and managed to evade Jenny too.

Last up was Greg, who despite picking up £5,000 in the cash builder, didn’t manage to outrun The Vixen.

Nathan grabbed attention (Credit: ITV)

Bradley Walsh on The Chase

With £11,000 to play for in the Final Chase, Nathan, Glenda, and Jo managed to put 24 steps between themselves and Jenny.

It proved to be a few steps too many for The Vixen too, who had eight steps to catch up on by the time the timer ran out.

It’s safe to say that Nathan was ecstatic. The 39-year-old from Liverpool screamed and celebrated like mad – so much so that Glenda had to quickly calm him down.

“Sorry about that,” he said sheepishly after calming down. Bradley, however, thought it was hilarious.

“Don’t apologise! Listen, it’s not very often that people beat Jenny,” he said. “Listen, you’re gonna have to calm down otherwise you’ll explode!”

Jenny described Nathan’s reaction as an “overreaction”, but was full of praise for him and his team.

She said: “Well done guys, you deserve it.”

Nathan’s celebration was something else (Credit: ITV)

The Chase on ITV

Viewers at home were divided over Nathan’s reaction. Some weren’t impressed.

“Nathan is a [bleeping] tool. [Bleep] that guy,” one viewer tweeted.

“[Bleeping] hell someone tell Nathan he’s on TV,” another said. “Bloody hell Nathan calm the f[bleep] down man,” a third wrote.

However, others were loving Nathan’s celebrations.

“I see #TheChase has been on, with the most joyous celebrations in the history of quiz shows. If you aren’t cheered up by Nathan’s celebrations, then you’re a misery-guts,” one viewer tweeted.

“Watching tonight’s episode of The Chase and the team won but Nathan’s reaction is what made it for me. Brilliant,” another said.

“Best win reaction ever. Bless you, Nathan,” a third wrote.

According to some viewers, the money Nathan won at the time paid for his wedding – which explains his joy!

The Chase airs on weekdays from 5pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

