The Chase viewers and host Bradley Walsh were left stunned after a contestant made a shocking confession on last night’s show (Thursday, August 18).

Contestant Tim revealed that he had his heart set on an unusual treat if he won big on yesterday’s show.

Tim on The Chase
Tim was a contestant on the show yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Bradley Walsh on The Chase

Last night’s episode of The Chase saw another four contestants take on the Chaser.

Amongst them was Tim, who had a rather unusual plan to use his prize money on (if he won, that is).

The 56-year-old computer programmer revealed to Bradley that if he won, he’d use the prize money to get a hair transplant!

“I don’t look good in a hat so it might be a mid-life crisis hair transplant I think,” he confessed.

“Seriously, hair transplant really?” Bradley asked.

“Well that’s what I said to my wife but she said ‘you’re not spending it on that’,” Tim said. Bradley then reminded him that his wife loves him for who he is.

“So do I but I’ve got a cold head,” Tim replied.

Tim on The Chase
Viewers poked fun at Tim (Credit: ITV)

Fans of the show were in stitches over Tim’s confession on last night’s show.

Some took to Twitter to poke fun at him.

“Hair transplant? Should have gone on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire,” one viewer tweeted.

“Just shave your head,” another joked.

James and Tim on The Chase
James and Tim did well on the show (Credit: ITV)

What happened on The Chase last night?

Tim managed to pick up £7,000 in the cash builder and successfully avoided Anne Hegerty to book a slot in the Final Chase.

He was joined by James, who managed to bring £8,000 back to the table with him.

Playing for £15,000, Tim and James answered 19 questions correctly. This gave them a 21-step head start over Anne.

However, Anne was on top form last night and managed to catch up with them with 11 seconds to spare.

“Tough, but enjoyed it,” Tim said of playing.

“Wow, I enjoyed that,” Anne said later on. “I’ve been worrying recently that I’m not being set high enough targets, so it was good to have one with a two in front of it.”

