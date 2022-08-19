The Chase viewers all saying same thing about Anne Hegerty on last night’s show

The Chase viewers all had the same thing to say about Anne Hegerty and her performance on last night’s show.

The Governess put in an incredible performance, with fans of the show stating that she was “on fire” yesterday.

Four contestants took on the Chaser (Credit: ITV)

What happened on The Chase last night?

Yesterday’s episode of The Chase saw yet another four contestants go up against The Governess in the hope of winning a huge jackpot prize.

First up last night was Fiona. She managed to answer nine questions correctly in the cash builder, giving her £9,000.

However, she wasn’t able to evade Anne, who caught her when she was two steps away from home.

Tim was up next. He picked up £7,000 in the cash builder and managed to evade Anne to book a slot in the Final Chase.

Camille was third up. Despite picking up £5,000 in the cash builder, she wasn’t good enough to evade Anne.

Last up was James, who accumulated £8,000 in the cash builder. Like Tim, he managed to evade Anne too.

James and Tim were in the Final Chase (Credit: ITV)

Anne Hegerty’s incredible performance on The Chase

Due to Fiona and Camille’s failings, just Tim and James were left to take part in the Final Chase.

Together, with £15k to play for the duo managed to answer 19 questions correctly.

This gave them a 21-step head start over Anne.

However, it wasn’t to be enough, as Anne was on top form yesterday.

She managed to catch up with Tim and James with 11 seconds still remaining on the clock.

Even Bradley Walsh was shocked at The Governess’ performance.

“One attempt to push back, one executed,” he said. “That’s the only time we could get in.”

Anne’s performance was widely praised (Credit: ITV)

Viewers were blown away by Anne’s incredible performance – with many taking to Twitter to praise the 64-year-old.

“Anne was on fire…,” one viewer tweeted.

“You can’t deny it – Anne is [bleeping] CLASS,” another wrote.

“The Governess was on fire!” a third said.

“What a performance from @anne_hegerty there!” another commented.

“Anne you are a legend,” a fifth stated.

The Chase airs on weekdays from 5pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

