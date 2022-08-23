The Chase contestant divides viewers with what she’s going to do with prize money

The Chase viewers were left baffled by a contestant’s plans for what she’s going to do with her prize money in last night’s show.

Even host Bradley Walsh was a little confused by the contestant’s plans!

Jo was a contestant on The Chase last night (Credit: ITV)

The Chase on ITV

Last night’s episode of The Chase saw yet another four contestants take on the Vixen, aka Jenny Ryan.

One contestant, in particular, grabbed the viewers’ attention – and not because of her quizzing skills.

Jo, a 24-year-old customer support assistant from Birmingham, had an unusal plan for what she was gonna do with the prize money.

Speaking to Bradley before her cash builder round, Jo said that she collects perfume, citing Chanel No.5 as her favourite.

She explained that some bottles are £100, but there are some “exclusive” ones that are £200.

Bradley asked: “And is that what you’re after? The exclusive ones?”

“Yeah, after today I’d like to be bathing in them,” she said. “Good for you! Let’s get you some perfume!” Bradley said.

Bradley was loving Jo’s plans (Credit: ITV)

Bradley may have been enthused by Jo’s plans, but the viewers at home were divided.

“Imagine coming on #TheChase because you want to buy a perfume. What an ambitious woman,” one viewer tweeted.

Another wrote: “Jo, get down Superdrug and get your perfume.”

“Aw they better win it for Jo, she seems like a sweetie,” a third wrote.

“Really love Jo. Seems like a lovely girl,” another gushed.

Jo’s team won! (Credit: ITV)

What happened next on The Chase?

Jo then went on to accumulate £4,000 in the cash builder.

She then went on to successfully evade Jenny Ryan aka The Vixen, and took the £4k into the Final Chase.

Along with Nathan and Glenda, whilst playing for £11,000, Jo helped her team build a 24 step lead over Jenny.

And it proved too much for the Chaser, who still had eight steps to go when the timer ran out.

Winning £3,666 each, Jo will have been able to buy as many perfumes as she liked after the show!

The Chase airs on weekdays from 5pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

