The Chase host Bradley Walsh shakes head in disgust as he issues warning to celebrity guest

The Chase host Bradley Walsh walked off-set in disgust after a celebrity contestant cracked an awful dad joke.

The star, 60, welcomed journalist Giles Coren on to the show, but he soon found himself issuing a warning after Giles’ funny faux pas (Sunday February 21).

What happened to Bradley Walsh on The Chase last night?

Giles joined Rachel Johnson, Chris Packham and comedian Josie Long to the celebrity special.

Giles, 51, was first up, and he bagged an impressive £8,000 in the cash builder.

He then took on Paul ‘The Sinhaman’ Sinha in the head-to-head, and Giles was in no mood for messing around – he went straight for Paul’s high offer of £40k.

For his first question, Brad asked: “What name is given to a collage of ideas and images used by a designer to create projects?”

Subsequently, Giles answered ‘mood board’ correctly, and that’s when he cracked his awful dad joke.

Bradley was not in the mood

Brad asked him why he chose mood board, and Giles replied: “Cause I was in the mood.”

He followed the gag with badum tish pointed fingers at Brad.

Shaking his head in disgust, the host then walked off-set, in the end leaning on the contestants’ desk with his head in his hands.

“None of your dance moves here son. Can’t be doing that!” Brad said, grimacing.

“Oh that? That is not a dance move,” Giles replied.

How did viewers react?

Giles went on to bag the £40k, but eventually the team lost out to Paul in the final chase.

And, despite Giles' terrible joke, viewers saw the funny side.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “Get #TheChase on. Giles Coren’s on it and you gotta love him, right?

“Get it on. You won’t regret it.”

Another said: “Giles should be a chaser #TheChase.”