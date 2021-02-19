Fans of The Chase have slammed contestant Joel after he lost the 71k he won in his head-to-head with Chaser Darragh Ennis.

During the head-to-head on the hit quiz show yesterday (February 18), Joel used a confident bluff to help him on his way.

But his overconfidence was his downfall in the Final Chase, and Darragh had the last laugh.

Joel was laughing all the way to the bank… or so he thought (Credit: ITV)

The Chase: Joel and his Darragh double bluff

Joel used a confident bluff technique after he decided to have a crack at Chaser Darragh Ennis’s very high offer of £71,000 in the head-to-head.

During the thrilling round, host Bradley Walsh asked: “525,600 minutes is equal to what length of time?”

Joel buzzed in instantly, leaving Darragh no chance to work out the conundrum.

Thankfully for him, he guessed correctly (it was C, one year), but Darragh went for answer B.

Clearly ruffled, the Chaser said: “You did not give me enough time to do the maths.”

Admitting his bluff technique, and thanks to said bluff, Joel walked away with 71k, but soon Darragh had the last laugh.

Darragh got his revenge (Credit: ITV)

What happened in the Final Chase?

In the Final Chase, the team of three had to guard a prize pot of £75,000.

However, thanks to a rash of wrong answers – including 10 from Joel – they only managed to score 14, which Darragh easily caught with 38 seconds to go.

He said with a smile on his face and in an apparent dig at Joel: “You were little bit slow with your answers.

“When it’s at 14, I’m not snatching at any of the answers – I could take a full second and listen to the question and think about it.”

And, while viewers were quick to praise Joel earlier, they were even quicker to slam him.

Many felt he had buzzed in too quickly during the Final Chase and denied other team members from answering.

How did viewers react to Joel’s performance?

One viewer wrote: “Joel acted so confident during the Final Chase yet got about 10 questions wrong.

“Full of himself there just because he got the 71k #TheChase.”

Another said: “Joel not as good, nor as clever as he thinks he is.

“Continually buzzing quickly with wrong guesses, stopped others who may have known the answer from answering. He cost the team the win. #TheChase.”

A third commented: “Joel, you lost that for the entire group #TheChase.”