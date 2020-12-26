The Chase Celebrity special is back today (December 26) for another entertaining festive edition.

The beloved ITV series is airing a trio of episodes over the Xmas season.

Christmas Day’s episode saw the likes of Kay Burley and Tim Lovejoy try to beat the chasers.

Anne Diamond will appear on The Chase Celebrity Special today (Credit: ITV)

The Chase Celebrity Special: Which celebs are on today?

Colin Jackson, Anne Diamond, Josie Long and Nicky Campbell are hoping to win money for the chosen charities.

The team will work hard against a ruthless team of chasers.

Who is Colin Jackson?

Colin, 54, is a Welsh former sprint and hurdling athlete who specialised in the 110 metres hurdles.

He held the world record of 12.91 seconds for the 110m hurdles for over a decade and is still the 60 metres hurdles world record holder.

Who is Anne Diamond?

Anne is a veteran TV anchor, who first found fame with ITV breakfast show Good Morning Britain in the 80s with co-star Nick Owen.

She is still working today and often appears on The Jeremy Vine Show on Channel 5.

Who is Josie Long?

Josie, 38, is a stand-up comedian. The mum of one has been nominated for the Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Show three times.

She appears on lots of quiz shows and panel shows – because she’s fun, very witty and smart!

Who is Nicky Campbell?

Scottish TV and radio star Nicky has been entertaining viewers and listeners from the 80s, when he was notably a DJ on Radio 1.

In the 80s, he hosted huge shows Wheel of Fortune and Top of the Pops.

He’s now best known and loved for co-hosting Long Lost Family with Davina McCall.

Anne Hegerty, Mark Labbett, Jenny Ryan, Paul Sinha and Shaun Wallace will try their best to stop the stars in their tracks.

Once again, Bradley Walsh is back as the ever loveable host.

The Chase Celebrity special returns today after airing on Christmas Day (Credit: ITV)

What happened on The Chase Celebrity Special?

Viewers were left stunned on Christmas Day by journalist Kat Burley.

The broadcaster is a political expert for a living, and yet she stumbled on what should have been an easy question.

Richard Herring, Tim Lovejoy, Eniola Aluko and Kay were all hard at work trying to win some cash.

But Kay kicked herself when she messed up a question about Margaret Thatcher.

Bradley asked: “How many times was Margaret Thatcher re-elected as Prime Minister?”

Kay fired back: “Three”.

However, as most people are aware, Thatcher was only re-elected twice!

As a result, viewers raced to social media to poke fun at Kay’s mistake.

One said: “For an “international journalist” who covers global political stories & interviews international politicians, #kayburley sure doesn’t know anything about current events. She even got the Thatcher question wrong. How did she get her job? #TheChase”

Another tweeted: “Well she maybe in disgrace after her covid faux Pas but Kay Burley is not bad at this quizzing lark even though she got the Thatcher question wrong shocking #thechase”.

While a third questioned: “She didn’t know Thatcher was elected twice?”

Kay recently got into trouble at her job (Credit: ITV)

What did Kay Burley do?

Kay recently got into trouble at work.

The star was celebrating her birthday when she broke the Covid-19 gathering rules.

As a result of her behaviour, she has been put on leave for six months from Sky News.

She said: “I’m an idiot. I’m really very sorry. I know I have let so many of you down. There’s really nothing else I can say to excuse my actions.”

