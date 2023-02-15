The Chase – and its stellar cast – has been on our screens since 2009 – with the Chasers becoming celebrities in their own rights over the years.

But how much is each star of the show worth? Read on to find out…

Mark, Anne, Paul, Jenny, and Shaun and Darragh (not pictured) are all fan favourites (Credit: ITV)

How much are The Chase cast members worth?

The Chase has been a hit ever since it launched back in 2009.

With 15 seasons and over 2,200 episodes, it’s become a staple of afternoon TV in the UK.

The show has seen the six Chasers who front the show become celebrities in their own right. But how much is each Chaser worth?

Mark has been on the show since the beginning (Credit: ITV)

How much are Mark Labbett and Shaun Wallace worth?

Mark Labbett, aka The Beast, is one of the longest-serving Chasers on the show.

The 57-year-old has been appearing on the hit show since it launched in 2009.

Mark has also appeared on the American and Australian versions of the show.

He is estimated to be worth a reported between £1.4 – £1.6 million.

Shaun has been on the show since 2009 (Credit: ITV)

Shaun Wallace, aka The Dark Destroyer, has also been on the show since the beginning.

Prior to his days on The Chase, Shaun won Mastermind. Like Mark, he too has appeared on the Australian version of the show.

The 62-year-old is reportedly worth between £5-£6.2 million. This makes him one of the richest Chasers by a clear margin.

Anne is a firm fan favourite (Credit: ITV)

How much are The Chase cast members Anne Hegerty and Paul Sinha worth?

In 2010, a third Chaser joined the show in the form of the Governess, aka Anne Hegerty.

Anne, a firm favourite with fans, has twice appeared on Mastermind, is a Chaser on the Australian version of the show, and even did a stint on I’m A Celebrity in 2018.

Anne, 64, is reportedly worth £3.2 million.

Paul has been a long-time Chaser (Credit: ITV)

In 2011, Paul Sinha joined the cast.

The Sinnerman, who is also a stand-up comedian, has appeared on Mastermind and The Weakest Link in the past.

He is believed to be worth around £1 million.

Jenny has been on the show since 2015 (Credit: ITV)

How much are Jenny Ryan and Darragh Ennis worth?

In 2015, Jenny Ryan joined the show.

The Vixen, 40, appeared on Mastermind, The Weakest Link, and University Challenge prior to her Chaser days.

Jenny is reportedly worth a cool £3.2 million.

Darragh is the newest recruit (Credit: ITV)

Darragh Ennis, meanwhile, is the most recent addition to the team.

The Irish Chaser made a big impression on bosses when he won the show back in 2017.

However, his net worth is currently unknown.

Bradley is on some big bucks (Credit: ITV)

And finally…Bradley Walsh

If you thought the Chasers are worth a lot, wait until you see how much the show’s host, Bradley Walsh is worth.

Prior to the Chase, Bradley appeared on Coronation Street, Law & Order, and Wheel of Fortune.

The Chase catapulted him into ‘National Treasure’ territory, and he has since gone on to have stints on Doctor Who, The Larkins, and Blankety Blank.

He’s reportedly worth £20 million!

