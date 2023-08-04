The Chase viewers fume as ‘pathetic’ team make ‘television history’ against Mark Labbett

The Chase host Bradley Walsh was left shocked during Thursday’s (August 3) episode as contestants ‘made TV history’.

The team of Rory, Ann, Keziah and Richie joined telly fave Bradders, 63, for the show – and stunned with their performance.

Unfortunately, their combined efforts may go down in infamy with dedicated viewers of the ITV game show.

And that’s because, in an apparent ‘world first’, they opted to defy received wisdom about the best strategy to take on a Chaser.

The Chase: ‘Bradley Walsh left stunned’

Mark Labbett was on hand for this game – but The Beast was hardly tested in the end.

The first three players all chose to take the lowest offer in their head to heads with The Chase legend.

And when it came for the fourth member of the team to step up, Mark told him: “Richie either way, whatever you do next you’ll make television history.”

Offered an option to go for £73,000, Richie too decided to go for a grand instead.

“That’s the first time that it’s ever happened anywhere in the world,” Mark reflected, surprised at the team’s approach.

Additionally, he said: “Every team member going low, you’ll be YouTube sensations.”

Meanwhile, Bradley commented: “I don’t think this team is here to win money. I think they just want to beat The Beast.”

But that didn’t come to pass. The team racked up a score of 18 in the final round, but The Beast successfully chased them down. And their tactics ultimately saw them depart with zero pounds.

How The Chase viewers reacted on Twitter

Safe to say social media users commenting along on the episode didn’t appear impressed with what they saw.

One Twitter users seethed: “#TheChase OMG there’s a full row of £1000 [blank]s. They might be the most hated team in the history of The Chase.”

Arguably the most pathetic team in the history of The Chase.

Someone else put it: “Arguably the most pathetic team in the history of The Chase. #TheChase.”

Furthemore, a third underwhelmed show fan tweeted: “Possible world TV history in #TheChase as ALL four contestants took the low offer. Personally I think all four should be paraded through the streets and have ‘unclean’ shouted at them. Why turn up?”

